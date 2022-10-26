Drew MacInnis and Joey Arseneau with B Clinton Construction Ltd were repairing the roof on Wayne MacDonald’s house in Naufrage days after Hurricane Fiona. The damage was caused when steel from a neighbour’s building was blown across the yard and hit the house.
The path of damage left in the wake of Hurricane Fiona was not limited to public infrastructure as homeowners across the province are forced to contend with varying degrees of damage, ranging from a few shingles ripped from roofs or pieces of siding blown off to broken chimneys, holes in roofs, broken windows, branches penetrating walls and buildings being blown apart.
Contractors across PEI were flat out even before they were hit with calls for emergency repair work.
“There was an abundance of work before Fiona so (then) it basically doubled what you could do if you had time to do it,” Billy Naddy of Naddy Construction in Orwell said.
In the immediate aftermath of the storm there are fixes that need to be tended to right away, Mr Naddy said.
Those include damage to roofs from water and affected flooring and drywall.
“Roofs that had been damaged where there are holes in the roofs with the sheathing and trusses, they have to be fixed now and missing shingles, they have to be done too,”Mr Naddy said, noting with roofs being tarped there is only a couple of weeks of leeway.
He said it hasn’t been easy juggling the quick fixes and work already in progress.
“It puts you in a bad spot. You hate saying no to somebody when they need help. When you have a customer that you are halfway through a new build with you can’t say no to that person either,” he added.
“You just try to help fix some of it up and get back to the job you were working on before Fiona.”
Sam Sanderson, executive director of the PEI Construction Association, said PEI contractors have stepped up.
“I would say 95 per cent or more went to secure their job sites and then went to help where they could,” he said.
Mr Sanderson said a recent partnership between the province and the association has helped balance the schedule for some of those fixes.
“We are doing our best to try and prioritize,” Mr Sanderson said, adding the level of damage ranges from very minimal to extreme.
The association has taken on the task of helping owners of both residential and commercial properties match with qualified contractors to carry out Fiona repairs.
“Basically what transpires is we receive the call or email and get some basic information (on the extent of the damage),” he said.
On-site assessments then take place and the homeowner is paired with a contractor.
To help facilitate this the association has made a list of registered contractors available to take work on.
As of last week, Mr Sanderson said there were more than 200 repair requests sent out and approximately 300 that still had to go through the assessment process.
In the beginning they averaged 100 calls a day. Last week that number dropped to between 30 and 50.
Mr Sanderson said the majority of the damage seems to be located in the central and eastern part of the province, but there were hard hit areas in the west too.
Gerard Campbell of GC Construction in Souris said a lot of the repair work coming their way includes roofing and siding fixes.
“As long as their problem isn’t letting water in, or it is just a matter of a cosmetic fix, some of those haven’t gotten fixed yet,” Mr Campbell said earlier this month.
He said there is extra strain on the industry that is already dealing with a labour shortage.
“It put our schedule behind a couple of weeks,” Mr Campbell said referencing work the company was engaged in before the storm.
Mr Sanderson agrees, adding there is a consistent 1,000 to 1,200 ongoing job postings regularly.
He estimates most contractors were already working 125 per cent pre-Fiona.
As for the supply chain of materials Mr Campbell said the hurricane hasn’t had an effect on it. In the last three months the supply chain has recovered from the issues of delivery that first began during the pandemic.
But Mr Campbell said ongoing issues are in the fluctuations of fuel prices.
“With having a few rigs on the road, that has to factor into the rates we charge,” he said.
