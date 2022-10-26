roof repair

Drew MacInnis and Joey Arseneau with B Clinton Construction Ltd were repairing the roof on Wayne MacDonald’s house in Naufrage days after Hurricane Fiona. The damage was caused when steel from a neighbour’s building was blown across the yard and hit the house.

Charlotte MacAulay photo

The path of damage left in the wake of Hurricane Fiona was not limited to public infrastructure as homeowners across the province are forced to contend with varying degrees of damage, ranging from a few shingles ripped from roofs or pieces of siding blown off to broken chimneys, holes in roofs, broken windows, branches penetrating walls and buildings being blown apart.

Contractors across PEI were flat out even before they were hit with calls for emergency repair work.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.