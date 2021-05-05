The glaring question is: Should Three Rivers follow other communities prejudices by denying a request to fly Pride flags? Or should the newly-formed community take an open-minded stand on inclusiveness?
Matt Clendinning, owner of Lucky Bean Cafe in Montague, recently requested the town fly a Pride flag at the town office, the Playhouse and on the Montague and Georgetown waterfronts as well as the Cardigan market. (The Pride flag already flies at the Village Green in Cardigan during Pride Week.)
While Three Rivers council entertained the request and several members were on board to support it, reference was made to a Montague council decision made in July 2016. That was to only permit the PEI and Canadian flags to be raised within town limits.
That’s a cop-out. A lot of water has passed under the bridges flowing through Three Rivers in the past five years. It’s time for a fresh look at diversity within the community.
Look around, many different cultures are being embraced here in eastern PEI of late. With those cultures comes the introduction of new traditions, lifestyles and customs many of which were previously unfamiliar to those who have called PEI home since birth.
For the most part Three Rivers has embraced the injection of newcomers. These people have much to offer to the local economy and the skills they share makes this a better place for all to live as a unit.
Who then has the right to differentiate between those who wear a turban, hijab, a baseball cap, a fedora or choose a horse and buggy as their means of transportation?
The forthright answer is no one.
Why then does a request to fly a Pride flag seemingly provoke whispered discussions each time the subject is raised? The LGBTQ+ community is a culture - it represents lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals - a diverse group of Islanders. right across the province.
Policies such as the one Montague made five years ago can be amended to coincide with the changing times.
Change induces growth - there is little hope in a stagnant society.
For the record the Town of Souris has raised the multi-coloured flag during Pride Week for the past several years with support from many in the community.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
