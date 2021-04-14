Ross Young, a Souris native who represented 1st Kings as a provincial MLA and started the local Wildcats football program, passed away on Friday, April 9.
The 59-year-old, who lived in Vernon Bridge, is being remembered as a passionate family man whose sense of humour made people want to be around him.
After graduating from Souris High School, he played football at Mount Allison University and was an Atlantic and Canadian All-Star.
In 1991, Mr Young won a by-election in 1st Kings to replace his father Johnny, who had died in 1990. He was re-elected in the 1993 provincial election and served in the legislature until his defeat in 1996.
Mr Young introduced a private member’s bill in 1994 which laid out the current 27-district provincial electoral model.
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay was a friend of the Young family and met Ross when his father was sick. Mr MacAulay said the news of his passing was a blow.
“He was a great fellow,” Mr MacAulay said. “He made you feel good. There would be nobody that would have a negative word to say about Ross Young because that’s the kind of person he was.”
Mr MacAulay, who is the godfather of Mr Young’s son, John-Ross, said he was a great storyteller and always tried to help people when he could.
“You’d love to see him coming - he was a family man. If his family was involved, Ross would be involved.”
Aside from his political career, Mr Young founded the Eastern Kings Wildcats football program in the early 1990s. He also started the Kings County Steelers bantam football team.
Shawn Fraser, a current coach of the Souris Wildcats, described Mr Young as the father of football in Souris.
“He built the program from the ground up.”
Mr Fraser said Mr Young was a mentor to many in and outside of football.
“You can’t really measure his impact. He’s probably the most important figure in football in PEI.”
Mr Fraser related a story where Mr Young gave a visiting parent his own Hurricanes hat so they would have something to wear while watching Holland College play.
“He’d do anything for anybody and he wanted everybody to feel included. He made a life out of building people up.”
Later on, Mr Young joined the coaching staff of the Holland Hurricanes, the football program at Holland College. He was an assistant coach for the 2015 season and took over as head coach from 2016 to 2018.
Director of Athletics Albert Roche, who knew Mr Young for many years as a minor hockey teammate and friend of the family, said he left a legacy at the college.
“It was easy to see his passion for the game,” Mr Roche said. “He was always, in my mind, considered a player’s coach, working hard behind the scenes making sure his student-athletes were successful in the classroom and on the field.”
He created a strong family-like atmosphere within the team and was a believer in what football can do for young men, Mr Roche added.
“He lived a big life in a short span,” he said. “Overarching everything was his love of life. He was someone who poured himself into relationships and was the life of the party.”
Mr Roche said it was wonderful to see Mr Young coach his son, John-Ross, as a Hurricane.
“Watching John-Ross excel as a player with his father as head coach in a collegiate program was very unique.”
Mr Young is survived by his mother Helen, his wife Mary and his children Laura, John-Ross and Jay.
Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel in Charlottetown from where the service will be held on Thursday. Interment in St. Joachim’s Cemetery.
If so desired, memorial donations to the MacIntyre Group Home (Souris), Football PEI (Wildcats/Steelers Football), or the Mount Allison 5th Quarter Club. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
