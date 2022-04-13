During a recent meeting of Atlantic Premiers, Andrew Furey introduced Dennis King as the second Liberal premier in the region.
No doubt the quip drew laughter as the Newfoundland leader poked friendly fun at the ideological bent of his Nova Scotia and New Brunswick colleagues, which contrasts significantly to that of our PC premier.
What Furey didn’t say is that King is the only Atlantic premier to resist manipulating public health mandates for short-term political gain.
New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs, Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston and Furey have all lifted public mandates without benefit of supporting science.
Higgs and Houston are driven by ideology - small-c conservative thinking that demands everyone look after themselves, and business interests come before all. They are dismissive of Omicron’s impact, despite cases being at record levels in all four provinces.
Higgs and Houston shrug their shoulders and say Covid is everywhere, and we must learn to live it. This while hundreds of surgeries are being cancelled, the already over-taxed health care system is once again on the brink of collapse and hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise.
They do not feel a collective societal need to support the most vulnerable. It shows in political assertions less about fact and more about wishing Covid away.
After two years of following science, politics is muscling in on decision-making.
Higgs is a former senior executive for Irving, acting exactly as you’d expect an Irving executive to respond. Houston is an accountant who sees the world in numbers rather than real people impacted by policy decisions. Furey is an orthopedic surgeon, which gives him expertise in bone surgery but not infectious disease. He’s been called a technocrat and elitist.
Their self-important arrogance is putting health care systems and individuals at risk. King’s strength has always been not knowing what he doesn’t know. For the most part, he’s deferred to public health.
PEI’s current strategy is better than our Atlantic neighbours, but not as good as it could be. Dr. Heather Morrison’s decision to lift all gathering limits, while maintaining masking for three weeks, is not immune to criticism. Masking is but one weapon in the arsenal to reduce infection, while protecting the health care system and most vulnerable in society.
Maintaining masks will reduce severe outcomes. But masks work best with smaller crowds, social distancing and high vaccination rates. PEI’s rate is high, however, we lag in third doses, making our population more susceptible to infection.
The middle of respiratory virus season is no time to swing the doors wide open. If science were the only metric we wouldn’t.
What made our collective regional response better than most for 20 months is gradually being shoved aside by political agendas. Politicians are more concerned with appeasing business and frustrated constituents, who claim it’s time to move on because they are tired.
Poor babies.
PEI has seen the impact political decisions can have. Last year, when no one was publicly urging the mask mandate be lifted, it was suddenly eliminated. We learned later the decision came a week after the tourism industry directly lobbied the premier’s office.
While PEI is delaying for three weeks matching the hear-no-evil, see-no-evil strategy of our Atlantic neighbours, it is in lockstep with a severe reduction in transparency and accountability.
Daily updates are replaced with weekly press releases. Only in exceptional circumstances do Morrison and King now hold a press conference. This despite record infection levels with a corresponding increase in hospitalization and death. CPHO is silent on the metrics it will use to either reinstate or remove mandates.
It’s easy to understand why many vulnerable and immunocompromised Islanders feel forsaken by public health and the King government.
We don’t know what the future holds; no one can predict how Covid will morph going forward. But it is guaranteed that the political strategy of wishing it away is guaranteed to result in avoidable illness and death.
We’ve reached the point in our Covid response where some citizens are deemed expendable in the rush to return to normal.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
