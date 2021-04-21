Two weeks after it paused the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55 due to a tiny number of blood clots in Europe, Health Canada announced April 14 the vaccine is safe, with its chief medical advisor telling people to take the first vaccine they’re offered.
But the damage is done. Many people are now hesitant to get the AstraZeneca shot thanks to this temporary stoppage, which was not based on any data in Canada.
As Carnegie Mellon University professor Baruch Fischhoff told the National Post, world-class science is being “undermined by inexcusably amateurish communication.”
European data shows the risk of a blood clot from the virus itself is substantially higher than getting one from a vaccine, and Health Canada said no risk factors were found in its review so AstraZeneca will not be restricted for any age groups.
If you look at the situation in a vacuum, following the science is always best and so there’s something to be said for being extra cautious about vaccine safety.
But the reality is COVID conspiracy theorists are already fear-mongering on full blast to sow doubt in the vaccines. Disinformation is all over the internet and I’m sorry to say it doesn’t stay online.
It would be one thing if those were the only people who didn’t get vaccinated, but they are hampering efforts to get as much of the population immunized as possible. This pandemic will drag on and on if only half of Canadians get the jab. Good luck achieving herd immunity when the hardline anti-vaxxers use decisions like this to recruit for their cause.
Now, this isn’t to say everyone should rush to get the AZ vaccine regardless of their circumstances. Health Canada says the risk of blood clotting for pregnant women is one in 300, which isn’t nothing. And there are probably a number of health conditions where caution should be exercised. Bottom line, consult your doctor.
But in many cases, doctors are telling their patients to get the first shot they’re offered. If that’s their advice, take it.
Josh Lewis
