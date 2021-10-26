Members of the Montague Legion recently presented Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay, middle, with the first poppy to kick off the 2021 campaign. On the left is Legion president Brian Rector, and Poppy Chair Maxine Evans, right. This year in addition to poppies and wreaths, Legions are selling lawn signs to mark the season of Remembrance as well as a specially-designed poppy to commemorate 100 years since the poppy became the symbol of November 11.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
