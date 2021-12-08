Cars were waiting in line at Souris Hospital back parking lot an hour before testing began at the pop-up Covid testing clinic on Wednesday morning. The line up spilled out onto Green Street and by mid afternoon was backed up to the top of MacPhee Avenue. Officials with Health PEI said the wait could be as long as three hours. Another clinic will be held on Thursday. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Some eastern PEI schools are closed for the second day in a row due to the volume of Covid testing and pending results.
According to the Public Schools Branch Souris Regional, Morell Consolidated, Morell Regional and Mt Stewart Consolidated will remain closed on Thursday, December 9th.
All students in grades K-6 at these schools are asked to go to a testing clinic. Any students in grades 7-12 at these schools who participate in a group sporting activity are also asked to be tested.
Students need to have a negative test result before returning to school. Once a student receives a negative test result, they will be able to return to school if they do not have any symptoms.
Five new cases were announced on Tuesday on top of three announced on Monday. They follow three cases announced on the weekend involving Ecole la Belle Cloche in Rollo Bay. That school is closed all week and students converted to online learning Wednesday.
Some of the cases are also linked to minor sports teams in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.