The recent Covid outbreak in Kings County has affected more schools.
“To allow for mass testing, Souris Regional, Morell Consolidated, Morell Regional and Mt. Stewart Consolidated will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8, 2021,” Public Schools Branch announced in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.
There will be a testing clinic at Souris Hospital on Wednesday from noon to 3pm and on Thursday from 10am-to 3pm. All students in grades K-6 at these schools are asked to go to a testing clinic tomorrow or Thursday. Any students in grades 7-12 at these schools who participate in a group sporting activity are also asked to be tested.
Students need to have a negative test result before returning to school. Once a student receives a negative test result, they will be able to return to school if they do not have any symptoms.
Five new cases were announced on Tuesday on top of three announced on Monday. They follow three cases announced on the weekend involving Ecole la Belle Cloche in Rollo Bay. That school is closed all week with students converting to online learning on Wednesday.
Some of the cases are also linked to minor sports teams in the area.
Earlier today Chief Public Health Officer Doctor Heather Morrison said there appears to be community spread.
“Widespread testing of key groups will provide us with valuable information regarding the extent of transmission and what, if any further steps should be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.