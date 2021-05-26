Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to Bryan Maynard’s ‘brief’ letter condemning all who would criticize the Island farming industry in any way.
Historically, in the world of agriculture, there was a time when those who added poisonous or toxic substances to their produce were fined or jailed. I suppose it’s the result of all the positive thinking of which he is so proud that we are now in the opposite situation, where those who refuse to add toxic substances to their produce have to pay fees for certification as organic farmers and have to fight for their right to exist against those wonderful commercial farmers who are so busy solving the world’s problems.
I recently had to buy potatoes imported from the USA, as they were the only organic white potatoes I could find. I would gladly shop local if there were local produce that did not make me ill.
I was glad to see Mr Maynard’s boasting restricted the Island’s so-called advantages to North America, because on my last trip to Europe, I was delighted to learn most of their food is actually safe to eat.
I salute those who fought for buffer zones to save the waterways. I am glad that regulation is now firmly in place. Having observed the fight for that regulation over the past few decades, I have to say it was the fear mongers, not the commercial potato growers, who put it in place. But, hey, if it makes Mr Maynard proud to obey the law others fought for and put in place, let him be proud. Let there be more such laws for him to be proud of obeying.
I am as much in favour of positive thinking as the next person, but it is not, in fact, positive thinking that solves problems. Positive thinking seems incapable of admitting a problem exists, and that’s no way to solve it, is it? I’m hoping for a little realistic thought regarding agriculture, so both the farming industry and the Island land, water, air, wildlife, and people can thrive.
Sincerely,
Sharon Leighton,
Bedeque
