Hurricane Fiona’s fury is no match for the positive thinking of Darlene Cuddy, manager and staff of Kings Castle Park.
The trees that once provided a hideaway for a handful of fairytale characters inside the park fell victim to Hurricane Fiona last month.
The pill may not be so hard to swallow if that was the extent of the damage to the family-orientated destination. But a large percentage of the trees that collectively provided visitors shelter from the sun and created a natural playground for squirrels and rabbits are decimated.
That said, Cuddy recently shared a novel idea for moving forward. She’s not one to ever say never and she’s thinking the generations of families who frequent the space could play a memorable role in its revival.
Her idea is to plant new trees tagged with the names of donors who physically dig the hole and put the tree in it, or contribute in some way to a reforestation project.
This of course would need the green light from the province which owns the park.
Cuddy has a history of optimism.
Think back to September 2019 when post-tropical storm Dorian lambasted the province - the much-beloved park included. The sheer number of uprooted and tangled trees in the park was overwhelming. The prognosis of having the site ready for guests by the following spring was dismal.
But in the absence of negative bias Cuddy believed it would all work out.
The park did open and laughter and squeals from children embracing the freedom to run and play in the outdoors once again echoed throughout the park’s perimeter.
The pattern of severe storms has escalated from bad, to worse, to unbelievable.
Dorian’s violent hit was far worse than Juan in late September 2003. In that storm trees were uprooted and elsewhere boats sunk and Islanders faced power outages for days on end and were forced to address extensive property damage.
But somehow the park opened.
Thousands of little feet have passed through the front entrance to Kings Castle with slower paced parents or caregivers in tow. Their tracks zig-zag around the playground equipment, along a dirt path to a wood area, to the canteen for a cone of ice cream. The park has seen guests of all ages from around the globe.
And rest-assured if park staff has anything to say about it the welcome mat will roll out once again next spring.
