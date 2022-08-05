featured Possible replacement ferry to arrive tonight Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MV Saameraa is due to arrive in Caribou later tonight prompting the cancellation of the MV Confederation's final daily crossing. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The last round trip of the day for the Wood Islands- Caribou ferry for today is canceled to ensure there is no conflict with the arrival of the MV Saameraa in Caribou.The Quebec based ferry is being evaluated to see if it can replace the MV Holiday Island until mid October. On July 22 the Holiday Island was put out of commission when fire broke out on board resulting in evacuation of passengers and crew.The MV Confederation is handling the ferry traffic on its own until a replacement can be found. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ferry Round Trip Traffic Transports Fleet Quebec Passenger Confederation Conflict Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Aug 3, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Attention Residential Tenants and Landlords ANNUAL MEETING 70 Mile Yard Sale NOTICE Acadian Day Bulletin Latest News Possible replacement ferry to arrive tonight Lillian Agatha Koughan William "Bill" Michael English Jeffery Fatality after collision in Iona Jimmy Allen MacDonald Book explores history of Compton families in Belle River, Bangor Five Minute Interview Teresa Ann McNeill-Sellick Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeil Struan RobertsonMV Holiday Island replacement en route to CaribouRoof torn off to extract passengers after Dundas crashAllan "Earl" SmithOversight of long term care must improveLearning to love the beach ... in 3 easy stepsNorma Patricia MullenNew curling club inching closer to becoming a realityArmed border agents seize apple orchard filesPEI halibut season half over ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedFaith in premier and CPHO fades (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.