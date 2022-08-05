saameraa

MV Saameraa is due to arrive in Caribou later tonight prompting the cancellation of the MV Confederation's final daily crossing. Submitted photo

The last round trip of the day for the Wood Islands- Caribou ferry for today is canceled to ensure there is no conflict with the arrival of the MV Saameraa in Caribou.

The Quebec based ferry is being evaluated to see if it can replace the MV Holiday Island until mid October.

