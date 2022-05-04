I believe post-secondary education is becoming harder for students to afford every year. It is well known that it is expensive, but it is now becoming unachievable due to the rising cost of basic human needs. Gas and grocery prices are increasing, and worst of all, rent is increasing at an alarming rate. While gas is contributing to this issue, the spike in rent cost is causing some who don’t even drive to struggle financially.
It is obvious housing prices are climbing rapidly on PEI, and with it comes the cost of rent for students seeking a higher education. According to CBC, “Rent prices around Charlottetown are just so high it’s taking food off students’ tables.”
It is unfortunate our society is pushing individuals toward a higher education, which most employers now expect, when students are forced to improperly feed themselves due to high rent cost. Jobs are not easily available to students either. Most part-time jobs either cannot cover the numerous expenses that come with post-secondary education, or they are simply unavailable to these students.
A student in PEI should not be forced to miss meals due to unreasonably high rent rates. The inflation of essential items, such as food, gas, and rent, is making it harder every year for students to attend post-secondary school. Rent should be affordable for our PEI students, and as we stand right now, this problem is only increasing. Help our students, make rent affordable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.