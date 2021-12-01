Karla Veinot is one of many farmhands across PEI who were rocked by news of the US border closing to fresh potato exports from the Island.
The single mom of two children has been working for Power Farms in Elliotvale for about eight years, and now her job is anything but secure.
Ms Veinot, who lives in Savage Harbour, said she was “shocked and angry” upon hearing the news November 22.
“It’s been emotional,” she said. “The science is there to show (the decision was wrong). It seemed very political.”
She’s worked in the potato industry for much of her life, and has family members who have worked in all aspects of the agriculture industry. This time of year, she’s mostly on the grader.
Ms Veinot said she has other seasonal jobs and some EI to fall back on, but not everyone does. One co-worker at Power Farms is trying to get enough hours for maternity leave, and another has no EI at all.
“What’s going to happen, we’re not sure. It’s just a week-to-week thing now.”
Frank Power, one of the owners, said layoffs haven’t happened yet but are inevitable. The farm has 11 employees.
“Four weeks before Christmas and all our staff is getting a slap in the face. It’s quite an insult,” he said. “I don’t have any work for them.”
The vast majority of their fresh spuds go to the eastern seaboard of the US, which means they have nearly 15 million pounds sitting in their warehouses.
“I have every warehouse possible full right to the doors,” Mr Power said. “The last time we went through this (with potato wart) was pure hell in 2001. There’s enough stress in this business when things are going well, let alone what was shoved in our faces here.”
Mr Power’s workers are all local and many have worked there for 15 years because they’re treated well, he said.
There’s also a risk of losing overseas workers for good, he said, with some already having their plane tickets.
“What happens to them when they (producers) start up again and there’s not enough local help around? If they find work elsewhere, you can’t blame them.”
He said the matter was handled poorly by the federal government with no notice to Island producers.
“They have to do their homework in Ottawa. They run to the Americans way sooner than they should, without talking to the industry first. It’s a slap in the face for farmers.”
Mr Power said with the bountiful potato crop this year, it would take an awful lot of compensation to make up for the loss. But that’s not what he really wants.
“Farmers are not looking for a government bailout. We take great pride in growing and shipping potatoes and all we want is for the border to be opened.”
Meanwhile, at Annear Farms in Lower Montague the hit is not as bad because much of their product goes to processors and they export to other markets.
Still, Brian Annear said their trucking partner, Sherwood Produce, ships two or three loads a day to the US. Trucking companies losing money due to the shutdown will look for other things to ship, which could have a blowback effect on producers.
The Annears won’t have direct layoffs because they don’t pack on-site, but it all has a trickle-down effect, he said. In the fall they have about 15 employees, but now it’s only a couple.
“I think it’s been handled terribly,” Mr Annear said. “The US had no right to shut the border, based on science. If we lose a month over this, it’s going to be devastating. But if we lose five months, it’ll be disastrous.”
