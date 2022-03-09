More than 5,000 Islanders flocked to five farms on February 26 for free potatoes that otherwise would have been destroyed.
Fill Your Boots, an idea from G Visser & Sons born out of the US fresh potato shutdown raised more than $8,000 for food banks and furthered the mutual appreciation between PEI’s potato industry and Islanders.
Randy Visser, president of G Visser & Sons in Vernon Bridge, said he was blown away to see about 2,000 people visit his farm alone. They took away about 60,000 pounds of taters and donated around $2,400 for Island food banks.
“It was really incredible,” Mr Visser said. “We’re in a bad situation here, but (it was good) to see people coming out and taking advantage of the situation and getting a little more insight and education on what’s going on, a better appreciation for the industry in PEI and the importance of it.”
A steady stream of people came through the warehouse to handpick potatoes from a massive pile of three million pounds. The Vissers gave tours of the packing shed to enlighten visitors on the process and the PEI Potato Board industry mascot, Tate, was there to have fun with the kids.
“They brought a bag or a bucket, some people brought boots - fill your boots, literally.”
In the process of destroying millions of pounds of perfectly good potatoes, the Vissers came up with the idea to give back to the community. Four other farms in Lakeville, Rustico, Oyster Bed and Tyne Valley West jumped on board and Kenny Vail of Prevail Creative designed a graphic on short notice to promote the event.
“Our Island community’s been really supportive of the PEI potato industry through all this,” Mr Visser said. “This is a crappy situation, but here’s something we can do that’s a positive story, something that can make everybody feel good.”
Across all five farms, about 150,000 pounds were picked by Islanders.
Now that the March 4 deadline for destroying fresh spuds has passed, Mr Visser hopes the US border will open this month and growers can salvage what’s left of the shipping season.
“It creates a lot of uncertainty in our industry too because we need to get this settled in a way where we know it’s not going to happen again. You can’t build a business on that kind of uncertainty.”
At RA Rose & Sons in Lakeville, near North Lake, around 200 vehicles showed up and people came away with roughly 20,000 pounds’ worth of spuds.
“It was surprising,” president Myles Rose said. “I figured it’d be something like Halloween, you have the treats ready and nobody comes. The people who came were very appreciative and we had some comments already that they’re enjoying the taste.”
More than $300 was raised for food banks. Mr Rose said the farm decided to join the event to be a good neighbour and thank the community for “having their back” all winter.
“There are people in the community who can use a free potato and there’s a considerable amount of our potatoes that are going to be wasted in the field. People should be able to eat a few.”
Although the farm is in the extreme northeastern end of the Island, people came from as far away as Mount Stewart.
Mr Rose said he is thankful to Mr Visser for spearheading the giveaway.
