They’re messing with Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. One of my favourite toys growing up, and a favourite for my children, both son and daughters and now my grandchildren.
Genderless Potato Head just doesn’t cut it. It needs a Mr. and a Mrs. in front of it to give it that extra air of authority, authenticity and grumpiness.
Mr. Potato Head still has an imposing mustache, for example, proof positive he’s a Mr.
But I get it, let’s remake the world in someone else’s image. Or in no one’s image. For the love of God, not everything has to be gender neutral.
Hasbro created Mr. Potato Head 70 years ago. I believe he deserves some respect and dignity in his later years. After all, he has made generations of children happy. At least, that’s what I thought. Hasbro, the toy maker, no longer thinks so. Having decided change was in order. Where are we going with this? What’s next, Potato Lives Matter.
I’m at that age where the ground keeps shifting under my feet. I feel I’m not alone. It’s becoming more and more bewildering to express yourself in clear, unambiguous language for fear you might slight someone. Straight shooting, clear and unambiguous language must never go out of vogue. Time to take a stand, for sure.
The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), an LGBTQ advocacy group, applauded the genderless toy potato.
“Hasbro is helping kids to simply see toys as toys, which encourages them to be their authentic selves outside of the pressures of traditional gender norms,” said Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s chief communications officer, in a statement.
Why does GLAAD feel the LGBTQ community requires the crutch of ‘genderless toys’ to lean on? As opposed to real equality and real acceptance in the real world.
Does GLAAD really believe that changing the name of an iconic toy makes those children who may feel a little less than now feel included. I have my doubts.
And whatever comes next leave Couch Potato alone ... it’s one of my favourite activities! I’ll fight all comers.
CD MacDonald,
Annandale, Little Pond, Howe Bay
