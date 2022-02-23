While the first shipments of fresh Island potatoes have made their way to Puerto Rico, the task of destroying millions of spuds is well underway as the US border closure enters its fourth month.
The PEI Potato Board is managing the destruction of what is expected to be 300 million pounds of now surplus potatoes on behalf of the provincial and federal governments.
Producers will receive 8.5 cents per pound, which is a far cry from the 18-20 cents per pound they previously received in the marketplace.
Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau issued the ministerial order on November 22 of last year that stopped all fresh Island potatoes going south as well as all Island seed shipments within Canada.
In a statement the board said: “The worst-case scenario for any farmer is happening across the province – the destruction of safe and healthy food.”
Kevin MacAulay Farms - MacAulay Organic Produce Inc owner Kevin MacAulay, said the border opening to Puerto Rico is a step forward, but it does nothing for his operation. His markets are all in the continental US.
Having to destroy potatoes is just one aspect of the devastation the border closure has brought to Island farmers, the Souris Line Road farmer added.
It is going to affect the borrowing power of farmers if they don’t have that crop for collateral,” he said. What’s to say this may not happen again another year?”
Mr MacAulay has had to lay off three employees and there are farmers who have cancelled orders for new equipment due to uncertainty going forward.
Another aspect is how this closure could affect the price of land.
Questions about what to plant for the coming season weigh heavy on the minds of farmers.
Right now Mr MacAulay said they are discussing just how many acres would be viable to plant.
Mr MacAulay has been a farmer all his life, dealing exclusively in potatoes since 1985.
He has markets in the US for his organic table stock and said they made the choice to destroy the less valuable part of the crop, but no matter what they do it is still “a roll of the dice.”
The time frame for dumping the potatoes is very short. Under the terms of the program, all potatoes must be chopped up by snowblower and spread on fields by the end of February.
“We are taking a chance by not dumping any of our organics meaning if the border doesn’t open they are worth nothing because the markets won’t be there,” Mr MacAulay said.
Looking back he said the 2001 potato wart crisis didn’t affect the operation like this current one as the majority of the crop that year was sold before the crisis began, plus the expenses are much higher this go-round.
“We are taking quite a loss,” Mr MacAulay said.
It is frustrating to see US potatoes being imported into Canada freely through the very same trade agreements that are supposed to be protecting Canadian farm exports, he said.
“We are fighting against a giant that way."
"It is equally as frustrating to see the negative economic impact of the closure and the longer it continues the worse it will be for everyone.
"If the border is not open by March 1 we could lose a lot of farms and jobs on Prince Edward Island,” Mr MacAulay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.