Some poultry farmers are looking at a higher demand for their product this year after two years of pared down holiday gatherings.
“Demand seems to be fairly good,” Lorne Mcdonald of Whim Road said. “Now that COVID is over there are more families getting together so we’re predicting a nice Christmas.”
He has a couple of hundred turkeys that will be ready for distribution on December 22. They range in size from 14 to 35 pounds.
“Last year everybody was looking for lighter (birds) because there were so few get-togethers,” he said.
The Mcdonalds have been selling their own turkeys for the past three or four years, but have been in the processing business for other Island producers for two decades.
He said the local market has grown over the years.
“Everybody is looking for something local and something good,” he said.
Jacob MacEachern takes his chickens to the Mcdonald facility for processing.
Between having to take extra precautions to ward off the Avian flu and dealing with the aftermath of Fiona, the Cardross farmer did have a bit of a stressful fall, but in the end was able to sell more than 500 Meat Kings that averaged between six and eight pounds.
He had to increase his prices from $3.75 to $4 per pound due to climbing costs for feed, butchering and fuel.
“I usually deliver all of my chickens to my customers and fuel took quite a bounce over the last year,” Mr MacEachern said.
Mr MacEachern doesn’t specifically cater to the holiday market and most of his product is delivered to customers by the end of November.
“I thought people were going to be cutting back, but this year the numbers were up for all,” Mr MacEachern said, adding, “I had a few more customers this year just from word of mouth.”
Mr Mcdonald expects he won’t have any trouble selling his birds either.
Even though costs are slightly higher for producers, he said, turkeys are going anywhere from $4 to $4.25 per pound.
Mr Mcdonald’s fresh birds are selling for $4.
Mr MacEachern agrees that the pandemic years took a bit of a toll on everyone, but this past year there were a few other obstacles.
Fiona was one.
“I had about 220 chicks in the barn when (the storm) blew over the area,” Mr MacEachern said.
Those chicks were only five-days-old at the time and they did survive, but it was touch-and-go for a time.
“Usually I keep heat lamps on them until they are four-weeks-old,” he said.
The prolonged power outage meant heat lamps couldn’t be used.
“It definitely set them back a bit,” he said, adding “It did go pretty well for all.”
Another setback Mr MacEachern experienced was the loss of 70 birds to a weasel or mink that found its way into the barn in November.
