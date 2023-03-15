Sure it is a time for candidates to get out there, meet the people and shake hands.
There is no doubt they have their agendas and talking points, but as residents this is the time when there is ample opportunity to voice individual concerns and be heard.
For the next several weeks it is our task as residents to wade through the many, and yes there will be many, plans of action that will be put forward by the candidates vying for support at the polls.
I dare say fixing our ailing health care system is top of mind for the majority of Islanders.
But there are other issues important to people based on their individual experience and circumstances.
And this is a time where those voices can be heard by all the candidates.
We don’t know who will fill the seat in the respective districts. But we do know it will be one of them so let your issues, good and bad, be heard.
Tell them what is working and what is not. Let’s face it, the rhetoric surrounding a lot of election campaigns focuses on what can be changed, but in all reality if nothing was working in the halls of government we would be in a sorry state.
Some of the candidates are new to the world of politicking and some are seasoned, but like the rest of us they are all citizens trying to make their way in this uncertain time.
And remember election promises are just that - promises.
Nothing is set in stone.
But if there is a well thought-out plan put forward the possibility is there for improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.