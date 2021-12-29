Island musicians, both amateur and seasoned, are keeping the art of traditional fiddle music alive, and that includes students learning under veteran musician Amy Swenson of Caledonia.
“I have up to 10 students per week,” said Ms Swenson, who is also president of the PEI Fiddlers Society.
It takes talent and hard work to learn to play those classic jigs, reels and waltzes, but it also requires a well-maintained instrument; and just as critical, a bow that’s in good shape.
A typical bow can be made of either wood or carbon fibre. The part that glides over the fiddle strings is made of up to 180 strands of horse hair. Those hairs, applied with rosin (a solidified form of resin), help the player create friction between the bow and strings to create those instantly recognizable sounds.
While fiddle music is enjoyed by many, the more practical craft of bow maintenance - the rehairing of the bow - is hard to come by indeed, at least on PEI.
Ms Swenson has rehaired bows for the past three decades, having learned from a musician in British Columbia named Joe Jackson. Back then, she had brought in a bow her father bought for her when she was 12.
“It dropped, and the head was broken, I was crushed,” she said. Once repaired, and Ms Swenson learned the rehairing process, that bow has served her well all these years and is still in use.
When it comes to how often a bow needs to be rehaired, Ms Swenson said, it depends on how much you play and how “savage” you play. “An intense classical player who practices eight to 10 hours a day, would want (the bow) rehaired a couple of times a year.”
When rehairing bows for clients, Ms Swenson uses Siberian stallion hair, which she considers the best quality, but other varieties such as Mongolian horse hair are fine too. She orders the horse hair from Atlantic Violin Supplies in Moncton, New Brunswick - it is pricey and has become more so since the pandemic began.
The work is quite intricate and usually takes up to two hours per bow. Part of the tricky work includes knotting the thin strands of hair together before fitting it in a tiny hole on the bow’s wedge.
“It’s a specialized craft; it takes a lot of patience,” Ms Swenson said. “It took 150 bows before I felt pretty comfortable with it.”
She isn’t aware of anyone else who does professional rehairing on PEI, which concerns her as she is getting older.
“As the president of the PEI Fiddlers Society, I try to get all of the repairers listed on the website,” she said.
So it was sheer luck when Mitch MacDonald of St George’s dropped in with a violin and a couple of bows.
“He said, he wanted to learn to play violin and learn how to make violins,” Ms Swenson said. “I was floored. I hoped (to find) someone to teach about bow rehairing, as there aren’t too many that want to, or have the aptitude for it.”
A carpenter by trade, Mr MacDonald has hands-on experience when it comes to making guitars. After taking a heritage carpentry course back in 2007, he apprenticed with a guitar builder before getting involved in the business, known as the Canadian School of Lutherie. Eventually, the business had two locations in Halifax and Toronto.
Some years later, Mr MacDonald returned home to PEI and continued the school here, but after awhile “I started having kids and it was a tricky way to make a living,” he said.
He returned to carpentry, but still did some building and repairing of guitars on the side under the name Primrose Guitars. But, Mr MacDonald said, he soon saw “a lot of people” coming into his shop hoping he could repair their fiddles. While he could make some cosmetic repairs such as cracks on the surface, Mr MacDonald wasn’t comfortable with anything more detailed.
“Without knowing how to play them it’s a futile effort. If I knew how it broke, I could build it better,” he said.
So, Mr MacDonald decided he’d both learn how to play and repair fiddles, as well as how to rehair the bows. He pointed out that while he had previously read three books on rehairing, he was “still wondering what on earth is going on.” But he had heard of Ms Swenson’s high reputation and sought her knowledge and expertise.
“When you’re standing next to someone who has literally done this for years, and who is literally guiding you through each step, it makes it more pleasant,” Mr MacDonald said.
He understands the importance of getting the craft of rehairing done right. He said some people take it upon themselves to repair their bows, but it risks creating irreparable damage or more expensive repairs later on.
Mr MacDonald continues to learn more about the playing of the instrument. The guitar expert says doing the fingerwork on the fiddle is much like that of a fretless guitar, where one’s fingers build “more intelligence” in finding the correct placement for the notes you want to play. (Most guitars have frets which makes it easier to play chords accurately).
Ms Swenson agrees that being a good player and a good fixer of instruments go hand in hand. But even at this stage, she considers Mr MacDonald the ideal apprentice, as he already knows how to repair other instruments, and “he’s handy with an X-acto knife.”
