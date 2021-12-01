Premier Dennis King said the PEI government will consider all options at its disposal to fight the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) suspension of fresh potato exports from the province to the US.
The situation is heartbreaking seeing as farmers haven’t seen such a bumper crop in so many years. The potato wart was found on only two farms in early October and was contained. No shipments were made from those fields. As of Monday, November 22 the ban that included all fresh PEI potatoes was put in place.
King said the impact of this decision will be measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars and will impact the lives of families from Tignish to Souris and all points in between. “The potato industry is equivalent to the auto industry in Ontario, the oil and gas industry in Alberta, the forest industry in BC” he said.
Potato wart disfigures potatoes and reduces the yield making them unmarketable, but there is no threat to human health. The fungus is extremely persistent and it can take more than 40 years before it fully leaves the soil.
Today I called a special potato farmer I know and asked if I could have a prayer with him over the phone. “Sure,” he said. “I’ve just laid off a number of my employees.”
I prayed that God would reverse the decision to shut down trade with the US and He would give wisdom to those in power to make the right decisions.
It is only by God’s divine providence that a seed can fall into the ground then germinate, then bring forth an abundant harvest. Yes, only God can do this amazing work. Read: (Mark 4: 13-20)
Let us keep all our farmers in our prayers in these trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.