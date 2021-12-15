A festive salute to the Town of Souris for their impressive reverse Christmas parade earlier this month.
For those who may not be familiar with the reverse format - parade-goers drive past the floats in the comfort of their warm rigs rather than shiver roadside in the cold while the floats wind their way along the streets.
The 2021 production featured lots of music and seasonal sounds to ignite the Christmas spirit, not to mention some free treats along the way.
The host of organizers and volunteers certainly deserve top placing on Santa’s ‘Nice’ list for their efforts in this one.
Oh my, what a predicament
Golly gumdrops and crackling Rice Krispies - these are but two losses in a recent series of shortages to send holiday bakers into a frenzy.
What must our senior Islanders think? After all they are the ones who know the real definition of ‘shortages’ simply because they have lived it.
We have become a tad spoiled in having most foods available when desired and any shortages of late have done little to create resourcefulness.
But clever creativity was the order of the day during war time, recession, depression, and well, you get the picture.
One example is War Cake, for which a recipe was created during the First World War. It didn’t require butter, eggs or milk, all of which were in short supply or didn’t exist.
No matter though, this particular cake has stood the test of time and continues to be a popular treat, especially during the Christmas season.
Shortages often fuel imaginative solutions so it will be interesting to see if any new creations follow this recent predicament.
Perhaps it was a lot of foofaraw for nothing - or something better.
Some fine reading ahead
The Christmas Essays are now in the hands of our judge, Hugh MacDonald, who will select the top entries.
The winners will be announced in our special Christmas paper next week.
All 50 of the entries, in both the adult and youth categories, were impressive so be assured you’ll have some fine reading to do over the holidays.
A special thank you goes out to Mr MacDonald and everyone who took time out of their busy schedule to share their special Christmas story.
