Our country prides itself on how accepting and open-minded we are but when you look deeper into laws and regulations you will find specific rules for minorities, gay men in particular. Donating blood is a selfless act, it saves lives. There couldn’t be anything wrong with this system right? Wrong.
Health Canada changed the rules regarding gay men donating blood. They reduced the waiting period to donate blood after having sex with another man to three months from 2016 to 2019. Before 2016 it was five months. The rule was introduced in the mid-80s. At that time Canada was doing everything it could to stop the spread of HIV, commonly called the ‘gay plague’.
The country was scared and doing everything it could to stop the spread. Cases were showing up with heterosexuals, specifically, heroin users but this didn’t matter. They needed to stop the spread. Their original choice was logical but as a country, why are these laws still in place?
According to Canada’s source for HIV and Hepatitis C information, 51.7 per cent of HIV cases are linked to sex between men. Gay men account for only 3 to 4 per cent of Canada’s population but not all gay men have HIV.
In the 1980s this law was logical and justifiable due to lack of information about HIV but why is this law still a reality in 2021? Donated blood is tested before use no matter the donor’s identity. HIV affects people of all identities so why are gay men singled out?
Gloria Flynn, Grade 10
Souris Regional School
