Paul MacNeill

While Premier Dennis King acts as Cheerleader in Chief for Team PEI at the Canada Winter Games, the provincial health care system is crumbling. 

Two more doctors - one of only two plastic surgeons on PEI and a family physician who is also a specialist in sports and exercise medicine - are leaving. The husband and wife team has offered no reason for the move. But it comes on the heels of a beloved Summerside family doctor announcing he will close his Island practice April 20. In a letter to patients, Dr Hal McRae calls his ‘difficult and heartbreaking decision’ a result of ‘increasingly challenging’ conditions to offer care to Islanders.

(1) comment

mecreamer
mecreamer

I believe there is something that has to be mentioned, the tremendous amount of fast immigration has put a huge strain on health, education, housing and transportation. This all happening without any preparation, and in an extremely short time. Very expedited by the MacLaughlan government. There is no administration perfect for sure however; we have to remember our population numbers from a mere 5 - 7 years ago. A thought for future opinions. Thank you

