While Premier Dennis King acts as Cheerleader in Chief for Team PEI at the Canada Winter Games, the provincial health care system is crumbling.
Two more doctors - one of only two plastic surgeons on PEI and a family physician who is also a specialist in sports and exercise medicine - are leaving. The husband and wife team has offered no reason for the move. But it comes on the heels of a beloved Summerside family doctor announcing he will close his Island practice April 20. In a letter to patients, Dr Hal McRae calls his ‘difficult and heartbreaking decision’ a result of ‘increasingly challenging’ conditions to offer care to Islanders.
Emergency rooms in Alberton and Montague are closed seemingly as much as they are open, making their relevance negligible to communities that simply cannot trust care will be there when needed.
PEI Medical Society is raising alarm bells about provincial ability to support a promised medical school that is already delayed and soaring in cost. Last week it was announced the first students will not arrive until 2025, in part because there is no plan in place on how to integrate them into the provincial system. Isn’t that something we should have thought about before spending tens of millions on bricks and mortar?
As we creep closer to an expected provincial election, health care poses the greatest risk to PC success. The federal government is throwing billions into the system, but it’s billions less than provinces demanded. Side deals will bring some level of accountability that currently does not exist.
But no amount of money will fix PEI’s system with its political meddling and siloed decision making.
Instead of fixing bloated bureaucratic processes that impede our ability to recruit and retain health professionals and deliver effective frontline services, Premier King has only made matters worse by refusing to give Health PEI the autonomy to operate in an efficient, independent manner.
Former Health PEI chair Derek Key, who quit in frustration, told a legislative committee last week that the premier’s office coordinated the controversial retention bonuses offered to only some health care workers, while ignoring many others. The premier’s office did not consult Health PEI on its flawed and unfair initiative that cost taxpayers $8 million.
Remember when King trumpeted ‘It’s about people.’ Let him now explain to Islanders why a nurse justifiably deserves a bonus, but a cleaner who kept the health care system operational during COVID does not?
Fixing health care requires more than money and platitudes. The Globe and Mail has reported extensively on the thousands of Canadians forced every year to attend medical school in places like Britain, Australia and Ireland instead of Canada. One study showed there are 3,000-plus Canadians studying abroad every year, 90 per cent of whom want to return home to practice. But our system makes it almost impossible because the same Canadian medical schools that are failing to meet demand, also control who gets coveted residency placements.
The Globe reports that of 3,295 medical grads assigned to a residency training program a mere 439 were educated outside this country. And the number of international students earning a residency has been falling over the last 30 years. So slim is the chance of a Canadian at foreign school earning a residency, they have simply stopped applying, recognizing their career will be spent outside this country.
This is the insanity of our medical system. There are ample Canadians receiving medical training but the levers of control are powered by medical schools with a vested interest in supporting their own first.
As a province we are not investing enough in residency programs. Currently our two-year family medicine residency funds only four seats for Canadian grads and one seat for an internationally trained doctor.
We could easily expand seats for Canadians trained abroad. It’s low-hanging fruit that would create immediate benefit. Eventually a provincial medical school may resolve some issues, but that won’t happen for a decade at least.
Instead of leadership we have half-truths and spin from the King government. Instead of doing what needs to be done, the premier meddles while cheering from the sidelines or musing about the stupendously stupid idea of using tax money to lure the NHL Awards to PEI.
Revelling in his love of sport is nothing to celebrate while our health care system burns waiting for leadership willing to do the heavy lifting of change. The premier and his evasive Minister of Health Ernie Hudson have promoted rhetoric over results. What remains to be seen is if Islanders will hold the government accountable.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(1) comment
I believe there is something that has to be mentioned, the tremendous amount of fast immigration has put a huge strain on health, education, housing and transportation. This all happening without any preparation, and in an extremely short time. Very expedited by the MacLaughlan government. There is no administration perfect for sure however; we have to remember our population numbers from a mere 5 - 7 years ago. A thought for future opinions. Thank you
