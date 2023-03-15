“It looks a bit slippy,” I said to the senior of the sheen on the TCAP parking lot as she left her car for an early morning workout. “You must be an Islander,” she said. “I am sometimes,” I said laughing.
“You are a red Islander,” she continued inside with a hint of protest just as I was finishing tying my sneakers. I looked up, bemused. I could see where this was going. “You didn’t say a nice word about Denny King on Compass,” she said firmly.
This is what makes PEI special. If people don’t like what I say or write, I’m easily found. The level of direct accountability is unlike any jurisdiction in this country. And despite the comment being based on the wrong assumption that I support one party or another, I’m humbled every time an Islander wants to engage. It’s a good sign that I’m somewhere close to doing my job when Tories accuse me of being a Liberal or Green, or if Liberals are in a power, a Tory or Green.
But to her point, criticism - especially of a governing premier with heavy odds of winning a massive re-election - is not only fair, but imperative.
And despite the premier trying to create an image of a government doing the heavy lifting of health care reform, it’s the elephants he’s ignoring that are most telling.
King spent the first four days of the campaign focused solely on health care. He knows it is the one issue that can derail his electoral steamroller. He is promising everything short of the kitchen sink. Free tuition. Physician assistants (despite Canada only graduating 70 per year from three universities). Medical homes in every corner of the province. More money, everywhere. More health care professionals, everywhere. No plan on how to recruit and retain the necessary staff.
King wants to be regarded as the premier who cares for health care workers, while expecting us to forget that Island nurses have been without a collective agreement since March 2021, or that his office cherry-picked specific workers to receive $8 million worth of bonuses.
What is jarring is what the premier isn’t promising to fix. 1 - Provincial government meddling in the daily operation of the health system that forces independent in name only Health PEI to navigate insanely inefficient bureaucratic shackles to recruit, hire and retain professionals; 2 - The capacity of College of Physicians and Surgeons to hold provincial physician recruitment hostage, courtesy of decades-old processes.
The Regulated Health Professions Act gives the College exclusive power to register doctors. It’s an important job, but here’s the problem. Not all international graduates are created equal. Foreign trained doctors must meet educational expectations, but to consider medical schools in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia or Ireland somehow inferior to Dalhousie, Memorial or any other Canadian school is laughable.
This makes the College’s policy of forcing all foreign trained physicians to shadow an already overburdened Island physician for two years the definition of insanity. The only reason it makes sense is to generate fees for the college.
Anyone serious about health care reform must deal with physician accreditation and its impediment to recruitment. The College of Physicians and Surgeons can be part of the solution, which it has shown little desire to be, or it can have change imposed on it.
Whoever wins the April 3rd election should, as their first act of the spring sitting of the Legislature, move an amendment to the governing legislation and mandate the College treat as equal medical graduates from US, UK, Irish and Australian institutions.
The urgency to act is overwhelming. Canadian medical schools have added a measly 800 seats while the national population soared by eight million. Ninety-five percent of Canadians who apply to a local medical school are rejected. They are forced to train abroad. There are thousands of Canadian born students obtaining an equal education abroad who simply want an equal opportunity to practice at home.
Think it can’t be done? Well, just last week Nova Scotia became the first province to recognize American schools as our equal. It’s long overdue, but not even close to far enough.
Premier King is promising to ‘expedite’ the training process for international graduates. We need better. We need more. We need faster. The days of cowering to the College are over.
Islanders are demanding bold leadership but so far all Premier King has delivered is predictable election tripe, while a pair of massive elephants stand in the corner unseen.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
I agree that it's a good sign when all political stripes accuse one of being on the other side.
Just a thought experiment: imagine another gov't held power over last 4 years. What would the Tories be saying? My guess is that they would be absolutely roaring in protest about healthcare (and the Fiona response). They are very good as opposition attack dogs (much better than Greens or Libs).
