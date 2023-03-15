Paul MacNeill

“It looks a bit slippy,” I said to the senior of the sheen on the TCAP parking lot as she left her car for an early morning workout. “You must be an Islander,” she said. “I am sometimes,” I said laughing.

“You are a red Islander,” she continued inside with a hint of protest just as I was finishing tying my sneakers. I looked up, bemused. I could see where this was going. “You didn’t say a nice word about Denny King on Compass,” she said firmly.

keyofdminor
I agree that it's a good sign when all political stripes accuse one of being on the other side.

Just a thought experiment: imagine another gov't held power over last 4 years. What would the Tories be saying? My guess is that they would be absolutely roaring in protest about healthcare (and the Fiona response). They are very good as opposition attack dogs (much better than Greens or Libs).

