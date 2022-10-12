Fiona’s fury is past, but fallout from the worst storm in Island history is now focused on the King government, emergency services and Maritime Electric for what many perceive as a tepid, inadequate response that continues to negatively impact thousands.
The first major challenge of Premier Dennis King’s leadership was post-tropical storm Dorian, which caused significant damage including extended power outages. But nothing compares to the devastation inflicted by Fiona, which thundered across the province in the early morning hours of September 24 and remained an angry intruder well into the following day.
The premier was widely criticized for his handling of Dorian, which saw him defer to the Emergency Measures Organization in not declaring a state of emergency or calling in Canadian military to help with cleanup. An eerily similar situation unfolded with Fiona. It took several days for government to finally call in the military, but the initial request for 100 soldiers was woefully short of what was needed. A state of emergency has never been called, which begs the question what would actually constitute an emergency in Prince Edward Island according to EMO?
Maritime Electric called in outside crews to support reestablishing power - a massive puzzle not fully complete almost three weeks later. It’s an open question whether the decision to use only Fortis crews delayed power resumption for any Islander.
No one can minimize the epic nature of Fiona’s power. It was unlike anything ever seen. We knew it was coming; Islanders were warned to have enough food and water to last three to five days. But even with this type of pre-storm caution, government failed.
Support for many of the most vulnerable - seniors in government owned housing - was dramatically insufficient. Residents were confined to units with no power or food, and urgent pleas for help were met with inaction from government.
There is a growing question as to the competency of EMO and government planning. Key issues were not identified, such as seniors housing, despite a third-party review following Dorian. No red flags were raised by a lack of power generation backup at Irving’s provincial oil storage facility, a failure that caused fuel shortages across the Island. The same lack of generation capacity also exists at propane retailers. The combination meant generators stopped running when fuel ran out. Supports to those in need were slow and cumbersome and in many cases inadequate.
While Premier King has been front and centre for Fiona, provincial communication failed to build confidence among the thousands of Islanders waiting days and weeks for power to return. A week after Fiona landed, government essentially shrugged its shoulders and said it had no idea when power would return. The premier pettishly attacked a reporter for asking a basic, and valid, question on the lips of every Islander.
Given the extent of damage, it is not unexpected that ambiguity exists in government’s response. However, its public messaging lacked a coherent rationale why power was returned to certain areas but not others, including within specific neighbourhoods. The most obvious example being in Charlottetown, which suffered historic damage.
Most would assume you clear debris, remove broken poles and wires and replace with new. Not the case in many areas. Complete power infrastructure was destroyed, requiring a rebuild before any pole or wire could be touched. This added days to specific jobs. The extent of damage in specific areas should have been better explained. The lack of clear community-based information fueled social media outrage and power envy.
It is difficult to play Monday morning quarterback when the full impact of Fiona is still unfolding. We are all indebted to the heroic effort of linesmen and generosity of Islanders who supported their neighbours. But we know enough to begin vital next steps.
Provincial planning and response was not adequate given the recent history of Dorian. The provincial opposition wants a public inquiry. The challenge is cost, time and potential negative impact it could have on crafting priority planning.
This is not the time for the premier to turtle and uncritically defend government’s response. He must acknowledge flaws in planning and inadequate supports, and put in place a transparent roadmap and timeline for rebuilding significantly damaged public trust. If he doesn’t he will put the future of the province at unnecessary risk.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(1) comment
(a) One wonders if the PC slogan "it's about people" was an abbreviated version of "it's about people helping one another in a grassroots fashion, and not the role of government".
(b) If not a public inquiry, how else do we hold Maritime Electric accountable for its decisions/priorities? They are a publicly-traded, private sector company with a monopoly. There is no choice for consumers; there is no ballot box. M-E and the gov't can conveniently point fingers at each other with neither taking responsibility.
(c) A thought experiment: imagine the reaction of Steven Myers and Dennis King if they were in opposition, not gov't. I hope the opposition parties respond with the same vigour when the legislature resumes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.