Fiona’s fury is past, but fallout from the worst storm in Island history is now focused on the King government, emergency services and Maritime Electric for what many perceive as a tepid, inadequate response that continues to negatively impact thousands.

The first major challenge of Premier Dennis King’s leadership was post-tropical storm Dorian, which caused significant damage including extended power outages. But nothing compares to the devastation inflicted by Fiona, which thundered across the province in the early morning hours of September 24 and remained an angry intruder well into the following day.

keyofdminor
(a) One wonders if the PC slogan "it's about people" was an abbreviated version of "it's about people helping one another in a grassroots fashion, and not the role of government".

(b) If not a public inquiry, how else do we hold Maritime Electric accountable for its decisions/priorities? They are a publicly-traded, private sector company with a monopoly. There is no choice for consumers; there is no ballot box. M-E and the gov't can conveniently point fingers at each other with neither taking responsibility.

(c) A thought experiment: imagine the reaction of Steven Myers and Dennis King if they were in opposition, not gov't. I hope the opposition parties respond with the same vigour when the legislature resumes.

