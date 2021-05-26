The chair of the PEI Lobster Marketing Board says there is no justification for the lower prices being paid by processors after the first week of the season.
After record-high prices until Mother’s Day, Charlie McGeoghegan says they’ve now dropped to an average of $6.50 for canners and $7.50 for markets, with some paying slightly more.
“Demand is higher than ever and buyers are complaining they’re not getting enough product to fill orders,” Mr McGeoghegan said. “Fishermen are frustrated. We want answers and we haven’t gotten any.”
He said the expenses for lobster fishers are too high to be “dealing with these games” on prices. Bait prices have tripled and fuel has doubled in the past four years, he said, along with wage increases.
The Pinette fisherman said the early prices of $8 for canners and $8.50 to $9 for markets were fair and sustainable.
But Jerry Gavin, the executive director of the PEI Seafood Processors Association, says those prices were not profitable for the buyers.
“The customers wouldn’t pay that price. They basically lost money that first week,” he said. “We want fishers to be viable and make a good living ... but the plants have to be sustainable as well.”
He acknowledged demand has been high, but said the roughly 50 buyers across the Island are in constant competition, buying for customers across the Maritimes.
Mr Gavin hopes the current prices will be sustainable but said it’s hard to predict the market.
“I don’t know from one day to the next. If a buyer all of a sudden decides to pay a higher price, (others match it).”
Meanwhile, Mr McGeoghegan said lobster fishers in other Maritime provinces are getting more for their catch and he doesn’t see the current prices as fair, saying PEI spring lobster is “second to none” globally.
He said the decrease is particularly grating because processors have been getting federal funding to improve their equipment or expand their facilities, including an investment of $386,000 for six processors earlier this month.
“That’s great and we’re glad it’s going to help them and the industry, but we want them to share some of the profits with the guys and ladies who are bringing the product to shore,” he said. “It’s salt in the wound. There’s enough money in this industry that all parts of it can make a fair living.”
(1) comment
Go on strike for better pay!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.