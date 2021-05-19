President of Ontario Forestry Industries Association (OFIA) Ian Dunn says the cost of lumber has increased 170 per cent in the last six months. Sawmills were closed at the beginning of the pandemic, he said, but a solid increase in renovations has heavily contributed to cost and demand.
In March 2020 these prices were between $550 and $600 per thousand board feet. Now, as of March 2021, they are standing at $1,400 per thousand board feet.
Mr Dunn explained this means the price of a square foot of lumber jumped from about $11 to $35 within a year. He explained those planning on doing renovations should factor lumber prices into their budget before building.
On PEI a spruce 2x4 now costs $11.69. They were 35 cents when we built 50 years ago.
Over 2,000 years ago a man was nailed to a piece of wood that cost more than all the lumber in the world. It was called a wooden cross. The highest price was God’s only son Jesus, the priceless commodity; His precious blood that can wash away the sin of a wretched soul such as I. This debt of sin cannot be paid by nothing less than Jesus Christ crucified for my sin on an old rugged wooden cross, thus making atonement for all those who call upon the precious name of Jesus. That wood my friends is priceless.
Dave London,
Murray River
