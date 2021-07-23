Back in 1984 when PEI held its first Pride March things were a lot different for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
It was a grassroots event and the aim was to shine light on the fact there was and continues to be a thriving community in PEI.
What started out as a political movement with a parade more than 25 years ago has gradually morphed into the week-long celebration it is today.
Scott Alan is the operations manager for Pride PEI.
He said those original ideals are still important and this year they are bringing them back into the spotlight.
“We are doing a march instead of a parade and that has a lot to do with bringing actual visibility back to the march and to the issues the 2SLGBTQIA+ community faces,” he said.
In organizing this year’s festival, Mr Alan said it was clear Pride needed to expand its reach.
“When we did our town halls a lot of the community outreach we got back was in regards to bringing Pride to them instead of having everybody come to Charlottetown,” Mr Alan said.
That has been done through adding smaller events across the province. This year, 47 events will be hosted, many of which are in the rural areas including several in eastern PEI.
Kings Playhouse in Georgetown will dedicate the July 25 High Tea event to celebrating Pride.
Playhouse executive director Haley Zavo said it is exciting to see the festival expand beyond the urban centres of PEI.
“I think the more we can show our public spaces are inclusive, the better we are at building a vibrant community,” she said.
Ms Zavo said the event will have a rainbow theme and entertainment will include members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
The Lucky Bean Cafe in Montague is involved through a Board Game Night on July 20.
Owner Matt Clendinning was instrumental in having rainbow crosswalks painted on Montague’s Main Street. He also encouraged area businesses to fly the Pride Flag.
Mr Clendinning said showing support is just a part of being a good community member.
“Whatever we accomplish this year let’s do even more,” Mr Glendinning said. “Pride isn’t just about one week.”
On the south side of the Montague bridge at Copper Bottom Brewing, Irish Mythen played to a sold-out crowd on the weekend. Bogside Brewing also hosted an event where they were the last stop on a 10-km bike tour.
Mr Alan said seeing all the businesses where Pride flags are part of the usual decor is extremely important.
“Representation really matters, especially for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community,” he added.
More and more communities, businesses and residents are showing their support with Pride flags.
Even so, a handful of communities continue to shy away including Montague. There are flags being flown in both Cardigan and Georgetown, but Mr Alan said having one of the many flag poles inside the community of Montague with the Pride flag would make a world of difference to some people.
“Myself, I can spot those small Pride flags on doors three blocks away in the fog because I know I can go there and be safe,” he said.
“It speaks volumes for everyone in the community to know this is a safe space to be in.”
Regarding the events, Mr Alan said it is extremely heartwarming to see all of the venues that reached out to Pride requesting to be involved.
Tricia Viaene general manager of Country Taste Kitchen & Bakery in Belfast said they jumped at the chance to be part of the festivities. They will host a Trivia Night on July 22.
“Because of the lack of Pride activities in our community I felt it would be really nice to do something like that in eastern PEI,” Ms Viaene said.
She has expanded her own involvement to become the volunteer coordinator for the entire festival.
“This is the biggest year Pride has ever had and we’ve all been excited to offer so many events for everyone,” Ms Viaene said.
Mr Alan said the provincial government also deserves a nod in helping the 2021 Pride Festival grow into a successful event.
In addition to the fact the province provided funding for his position, the first-ever paid position for Pride PEI, he said having public health guidelines to follow has helped keep PEI safe. The events were built around stricter COVID regulations so if something happens to set back progress concerning the pandemic the events can go as planned.
“I feel like this festival can really be a ‘congratulations PEI we made it through some of the hardest parts of COVID so let’s gather safely and celebrate that fact as well,’” he said.
Island communities raising Pride flags this year include Alberton, Borden-Carleton, Cardigan, Cavendish, Georgetown, Kensington, Murray River, North Rustico, O’Leary, Panmure Island and Souris.
