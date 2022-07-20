Recording history is important and when it involves a marginalized community it is even more significant to shine a light on the past.
That is what Dave Stewart, creator of the series Before Grindr, had in mind when he went searching for Islanders who make up the history of PEI’s gay community.
“How can you know who you are if you don’t know where you come from?” Mr Stewart said. “While geography is an important aspect of where you come from, so too are the people.
“It can be a lineage of people like us in any community that lived and breathed before us and created the world and the freedoms we enjoy now.”
When he realized there was no formal recordings of the history of the Island’s gay community the idea of creating the series began to take shape.
“Through conversations I had with the young people in our queer community I realized our history was disappearing,” Mr Stewart, who is a volunteer with PEERS Alliance, said.
No formal recording of the pre internet times existed.
“No doubt there are people in our history books already who are members of the queer community, but that part of their identity has been erased and that visibility, especially for younger queer people, is crucial - without seeing yourself as a significant part of our history it can be a very isolating feeling and it certainly doesn’t lead people to personal success,” he added, noting, Before Grindr is a series of online interviews that just touches the surface of that history.
Though he didn’t set out to specifically to find people who ‘came from away’ of the seven people interviewed only one was actually born and raised on PEI.
The interviewees are people who responded to Mr Stewart’s shout-out, not people he sought to find specifically.
That is an important distinction and though the interviews are with gay and lesbian community members who talk about what it was like on the Island in the 1970s and ‘80s he reiterates there is much more of the history that needs to be preserved.
“I would have liked to have heard from more people in rural communities, but the difficulty there is there weren’t necessarily a lot of people living an out life,” he said.
Even so any history has a huge connection with celebrating Pride Week.
“Pride is celebrating who we are as people and staking our claim to our share of the world,” Mr Stewart said.
Realizing the history of the 2SLGBTQ+ community is everyone’s history is of value to all Islanders, he said.
“It is about being visible and as a child growing up here I didn’t have any out role models - that was a major problem for me in terms of mental health and things like that. Visibility is crucial not just for the community, but the public at large just to know what their world is. It’s not just one thing, it’s made up of many different types of people.”
For his next project, Mr Stewart will be recording Positive: When HIV Aids hit PEI. It will tell the story of what life on PEI being HIV positive has been like for some individuals. The release is planned for December 1, 2022 to mark World Aids Day.
Before Grindr is available for viewing at https://www.rainbowhub.ca/before-grindr/
