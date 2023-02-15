Last week’s news that the provincial government is interested in bringing the NHL’s annual award show to PEI came out of left field.
Of all the possible professional sporting events that would be a tourism boon to the province if they came here, the awards gala is an odd target.
A lot of hockey fans don’t even bother watching the mid-June event. Summer weather is starting to hit its stride, and the list of winners can be found later without suffering through whatever corny comedian is hosting that year’s edition or players stumbling through their acceptance speeches.
It’s hard to imagine how hosting the show would result in an influx of tourism. If you’ve seen one hotel ballroom, you’ve seen them all. And that’s what people would see on TV - not the Charlottetown waterfront, for example, like when Regis and Kelly came to town.
Speaking of which - would we have to pay the NHL to bring it here? If so, are we not spending enough on tourism already, an industry now booming again? Do we not have a number of crises where that money could make an impact?
Finally, travel logistics might be the biggest strike against PEI from the NHL’s perspective. There aren’t enough flights here from the major cities players would be travelling from - certainly not direct flights. The arrivals and departures would be late at night and early in the morning.
We also can’t compete with Vegas, where the award show has been held for more than a decade, when it comes to gambling and nightlife. It’s not going to fly.
Speaking as a hockey fan, Premier King has no shortage of more important issues to focus on.
