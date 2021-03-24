This year’s theme of World Water Day, celebrated annually on March 22, was Valuing Water. Water is highly prized by all living creatures for many reasons: for hydration of our bodies and of Earth, for sanitation, for cooling, for plant growth, for transportation, for recreation, for its beauty.
During the past year, we have become even more aware of the enormous significance of clean water in maintaining health. The human right to water was first recognized as part of binding international law by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010, as a result of the work of Maude Barlow, co-founder of the Council of Canadians, in her role as the United Nations first senior adviser on water issues.
The right to water entitles everyone to have access to sufficient, safe, acceptable, physically accessible and affordable water for personal and domestic use. Unfortunately, throughout the world, over two billion people lack access to pure water and over four billion do not have water for sanitation. Even in Canada, there are still 60 boil water advisories in 41 First Nations communities, despite a commitment by the federal government in 2015, to have all 160 advisories lifted by March 31, 2021.
According to a recent CBC news report, “The auditor (general)’s review of the First Nations drinking water crisis found Indigenous Services Canada’s efforts to lift boil water advisories have been constrained by a funding policy that hasn’t been updated in 30 years, and by the lack of a regulatory regime that includes legal protections comparable with other communities in Canada.”
We call on the federal government to prioritize equitable access to safe water and to act with all possible speed to deliver clean drinking water to all its citizens.
Mary Cowper-Smith
Council of Canadians, PEI Chapter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.