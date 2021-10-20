Editor:
Let’s give our Justin a break here. Yes, the relaxed town of Tofino, British Columbia, is a long way from Ottawa and official celebrations for our first National Day For Truth and Reconciliation but - it was on the land of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations people.
Maybe our prime minister decided to celebrate in a more private First Nations fashion. Perhaps his family only used bottled or boiled water for his ‘rest’; perhaps they ate contaminated fish and wildlife in the way some First Nations are forced to do. Who knows, perhaps he wore orange underwear.
Our man in Ottawa, needing a well-deserved rest, in some ways resembles Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot. The big bus, the setting up of equipment, the adoring crowds, the tour jackets. It’s not easy being a rock star. It’s not easy to give up, ‘and now, ladies and gentlemen - the one and only - the legendary - Gordon Lightfoot!’ Or, as we have it - ‘Ladies and gentlemen - the somewhat ethically challenged - Justin Trudeau!’
Actually, the uncanny resemblance goes even further. Gordon Lightfoot, trying to hit notes that he will never see again, Justin trying to see a majority government he will never see again. Of course there are differences. Gordon Lightfoot makes money, Justin wastes taxpayers’ money. One more little difference, Gordon Lightfoot is a genius, whereas ...
Gary Walker,
North Rustico
