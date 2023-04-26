A recent story in The Guardian had a striking lead sentence that illustrates just one example of how companies are using COVID and inflation as excuses to pad their profit margins to record levels.
“A property rental company that boasted ‘record-breaking’ revenue growth in 2022 intends to increase the rent of 500 PEI tenants by as much as 20 per cent this July,” reads the piece about CAPREIT looking to extract their pound of flesh.
The wealth gap has been a serious issue in North America for years, long before the pandemic came around, but corporations are now taking it to cartoonish levels. The playing field is becoming so tilted that regular people are tumbling backward right off the sidelines.
Globally, mega-corporations like Amazon have seen their profit margins soar since the pandemic began.
In Canada, the same company that was caught fixing the price of bread for 14 years, Loblaws, now claims greed has nothing to do with rising prices. But Statistics Canada data shows grocery prices are rising far faster than the general inflation rate.
Grocery heavyweights have also been caught charging wildly different amounts for the same product depending on which of their chain is selling them, like their main stores as opposed to the likes of No Frills.
On PEI, Maritime Electric just reached a tentative deal with the province that increases their allowable profit if they cut costs to do so, despite the obvious need for further investments in the grid and vegetation management after Fiona.
Gas prices in Island cities, on average, were 35 cents higher last month than in April 2019 when crude oil prices were virtually identical.
It goes on and on, while the working class and people below the poverty line suffer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.