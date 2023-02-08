A Caledonia resident claims she is out roughly $34,000 after paying a contractor who failed to properly repair her barn after Hurricane Fiona.
Brigitte Deacon plans to take the business owner to small claims court after he allegedly used subpar building materials and still hadn’t completed the job by January, when she fired his company.
The barn provides housing for the horses at her farm, Briggy Bum Equine Rescue PEI, shelter which became more important after some of them suffered injuries during Fiona.
The company demanded the money up front, she said, and often did not show up for the time-sensitive project when they said they would.
Ms Deacon said the contractor also used inappropriate materials, like interior plywood for board and batten siding and inadequate supports to hold the roof up.
They used OSB board on the walls, she said, but it is now rotting and the Tyvek has come off.
“They didn’t space it properly so it starts to swell.”
Kings District RCMP told The Graphic they have opened a file on the case, but Corporal Caroline Jackson said it appears to be a civil matter as opposed to criminal.
“(If) he hadn’t engaged at all in fulfilling the contract, it may possibly be a fraud if the intent is there. Where he’s already done some work and not fulfilling it, it’s a civil matter.”
The police have received other reports about alleged construction fraud but Cpl Jackson said the majority are not classified as criminal in nature.
“I’m not out to disparage anyone’s name, I’m not out to hurt anybody, I just paid for something I need desperately done and it’s not done,” she said.
Ms Deacon said she has retained a lawyer to represent her.
The lack of proper shelter after Fiona made it more difficult to corral the horses to give them medication, she said, turning into a hassle that took up most of the day.
She also said the area became covered in cigarette butts and nails, which she has discovered in some of the horses’ hooves.
“The job site was ridiculously messy and unsafe. Some volunteers came (recently) and helped me move most of the debris away.”
Ms Deacon said she missed a lot of work days in December because the company kept promising to go to the site, and required her to be there, then failed to show up.
She initially found the contractor via real estate contacts. Other companies she contacted were all booked up in the aftermath of the hurricane.
“I knew they were a newer company and wanted to give them a chance.”
Ultimately she gave the contractor a deadline of January 15 to complete the repairs and when she suspected that would not be met, other companies were brought in to inspect the work, which raised the red flags.
Now she is faced with the costs of having the repairs done properly, as well as building a temporary shelter for the horses in the spring while that work takes place, as well as legal costs as she tries to recoup the money spent.
