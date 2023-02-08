Brigitte Deacon

Brigitte Deacon says her horses at the Caledonia rescue farm needed shelter before winter after their barn was damaged during Fiona. Submitted photo

A Caledonia resident claims she is out roughly $34,000 after paying a contractor who failed to properly repair her barn after Hurricane Fiona.

Brigitte Deacon plans to take the business owner to small claims court after he allegedly used subpar building materials and still hadn’t completed the job by January, when she fired his company.

brigitte barn.jpeg

Inadequate support for the roof was among a number of issues with the repairs. Submitted photo
hope and luke.jpg

Hope and Luke are two of the horses at Briggy Bum Equine Rescue PEI in Caledonia. Submitted photo

