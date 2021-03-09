The Town of Three Rivers’ budget for 2021-22, approved by council Monday night, leaves property tax rates unchanged and forecasts a narrow surplus of $5,105 thanks to $200,000 being carried forward from 2020-21.
There is a one-cent increase in fire dues in Montague.
The financial plan includes about $1.25 million for administrative services, including staff and council salaries, honoraria and expenses and professional services, among other items. About $750,000 is allotted for protective services and roughly $648,000 for community services including funding for town-owned facilities, small halls, economic development and grants.
The budget for maintenance and infrastructure totals about $637,000, which includes wages and benefits for public works employees. In total, more than $1.1 million is budgeted for salaries and benefits of town staff.
The town’s capital budget for the next five years comes to a total of $14,757,607, of which Three Rivers’ share is just under $4.5 million.
Among the projects budgeted for the 2021-22 fiscal year are the new municipal office in Montague, with a total price tag of $1.9 million, the new sludge plant in Montague, costing a total of nearly $1.15 million and marina and waterfront improvements totalling almost $1.05 million.
The capital budget includes close to $5.7 million for a water and sewer expansion across the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.
