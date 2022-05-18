Rural areas within the Three Rivers region won’t be affected by any changes made to bylaws related to unsightly premises, councillors have decided.
The matter was discussed at a May 9 meeting as the town is in the process of updating old Georgetown and Montague bylaws which apply to Three Rivers.
A draft bylaw prepared by town staff defined urban areas as parts of the municipality, primarily Montague and Georgetown, with access to the water and/or sewer system.
Councillor Alan Munro, who represents the Valleyfield/Heatherdale/Kilmuir area, said the rural communities want to be left alone for the most part and the town doesn’t need to tell farmers to clean up their agricultural properties, for example.
“We’ve been left alone for a long time. The rural areas want less governance, not more,” Coun Munro said.
Two other councillors representing rural areas are Hannah Dawson-Murphy and Jane King. They agreed with their fellow councillor.
Councillor Cameron MacLean said the town has to maintain the minimum standards in the provincial Unsightly Property Act and the municipal bylaw simply imposes higher standards on urban areas.
Three Rivers only plans to regulate unsightly or hazardous properties that can be seen from a roadway, which is also the case with the provincial act.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston expressed doubt the province would regulate rural areas of Three Rivers if the town doesn’t and suggested seeking clarification from the province. She also said there should be some form of recourse for rural residents with a legitimate complaint.
Councillor Cody Jenkins said this approach could put more pressure on town staff if the standard response to complainants in rural communities is telling them to contact the province.
CAO Jill Walsh said the draft bylaw section pertaining to urban areas is essentially the same as the existing Montague and Georgetown bylaws.
Council adopted an enforcement bylaw in October that gives the town’s bylaw officer the power to enforce legislation such as the unsightly premises bylaw.
Until the new official plan is in effect, which won’t be until later this year at the earliest, the enforcement bylaw only applies to bylaws still on the books from the former Towns of Georgetown and Montague.
Meanwhile, the provincial act allows for a fine ranging from $200 to $2,000 for failing to comply with an order from a provincial inspector to clean up an unsightly property, demolish a dilapidated building or remove a derelict motor vehicle.
The town will now seek information from the province as to whether it will regulate rural areas not covered by the municipal bylaw and bring the matter to a future committee of council meeting once more clarity is received.
