Some Beach Point and area residents are at loggerheads with the province over an access road leading to a popular section of sandy shore.
The residents are looking to the province to repair the road as they would any seasonal road.
However, the province says it is in an environmentally sensitive area and hasn't made a decision about the future of the road.
George MacLeod, who has lived in the community his entire life said the road in question is steeped in history and is still in use today.
“It has been there for over 100 years,” he said.
The road not only leads to a picturesque Beach Point Range Light, but it was also used for years by the fishing community. At one time there was a thriving processing factory near the lighthouse and several fishing shacks dotted the landscape.
At one time Mr MacLeod, who is a retired fisherman, assisted his father, Emmy MacLeod, in keeping the light lit.
He recalls running down the road in question and even some days hopping off the boat along the shore to help his dad.
In later years the province used the road to truck sand from the area for use by the Department of Transportation.
“It was always passable, but now it is getting to the point where it is dangerous to drive on,” Mr MacLeod said.
He and others who have signed a petition currently being circulated would like to see the road made passable in higher tides.
A stretch of the Beach Road is a public seasonal road. The lane in question however, is not a public road but on land publicly managed by Forest, Fish and Wildlife, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation.
“It is our understanding there are environmental sensitivities in the areas - government is considering all the options of how to best preserve the area and provide for the needs of the community,” the spokesperson said.
“A decision is yet to be made on what, if any, changes will be made.”
Mr MacLeod said even the “environmentally sensitive” area is used by fishers today. Twenty some local fishermen soak their traps in the creek every spring before the start of the lobster season.
Restoring the road would also provide an avenue for people with mobility issues to access the area.
A petition laying out all these concerns has been circulating around the community. By the weekend more than 120 people had signed it.
