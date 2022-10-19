Technology has never been so sophisticated but communication between the province and its people is as faulty as the outdated Windows 1 program dating back to 1985.
The Canadian Red Cross has been entrusted to distribute federal and provincial funds to Islanders in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Their assignment was straightforward albeit a test on patience and resilience of the recipients of those funds.
Through no fault of Red Cross the skies clouded over the moment hundreds of Islanders began to line up for the benefits.
What turned out to be a four-hour wait, perhaps longer in some instances, could surely have been avoided.
What the province obviously doesn’t realize or accept is the fact that not all Islanders have direct deposit and not all have computers to apply for the funds online.
Therefore the process creates social splits: those with computer savvy and those without (many of those folks are seniors who have no want to become involved in anything to do with cyberspace).
Would it not have been much more simple to send property holders cheques by way of Canada Post? Renters could apply for their funds in person and the backlog would have been decreased substantially at distribution centres.
There are likely a handful of other suggestions that might have worked even more efficiently.
The money is urgently needed by the many who poured countless litres of fuel into guzzling generators just to keep warm these past weeks. It will also be used to replace food that rotted in refrigerators turned warm for lack of power, tree removal and the necessities of the day-to-day to maintain a measure of physical comfort.
Islanders have been through enough hardships of late why must government compound the agony by making this distribution of funds so arduous for people merely trying to pick up the pieces
It also defies reason that IRAC would increase the price of gas by three cents on the heels of two increases last week. Furnace oil also saw a 20 cent increase and diesel 18 cents.
The increases are preposterous but yet the province remains silent. But that’s a discussion for another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.