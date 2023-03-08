Some eastern PEI fire chiefs say a nearly 70 per cent increase in minimum fines for breaking burn permit regulations are one of several positive changes in the new Forest Fire Prevention Act. Graphic file photo
Close to a 70 per cent increase in the minimum fine for breaking burn permit regulations are one of several changes being made in the new Forest Fire Prevention Act.
Fines have increased to a minimum of $3,000 for individuals and $10,000 for a corporation.
It is one of several changes that could impact volunteer firefighters in a positive sense in regards to time and resources, say some eastern PEI fire chiefs.
Souris Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said it should make people more aware.
“It is going to be a learning curve for permit holders, but if they follow the regulations it will be better for everyone,” he said.
Mike Montigny, with Forest, Fish and Wildlife, said the increase was done “to strengthen our effort in providing safe outdoor burning for all.”
The previous act had a few different categories when it came to fines. The minimum fine was $200 and the maximum was $1,000 in some categories and $2,000 in others.
The increase in fines is one of four major changes in burning permits the province issues from March 15 to November 30 each year, Mr Montigny said.
“They include no requirement for a domestic burning permit for small quantities of cut natural brush or vegetation, an enhanced county-based burning restriction system and no open burning between 8 am and 2 pm each day,” he added.
Also new are the different categories for types of fires that will be permitted.
“They are more defined than in the previous act and provide greater clarity for residents,” Mr Montigny said.
The stipulation that any fire must not be left unattended has been in the regulations for years. The fine increases should drive home that message, Belfast Fire Chief Jason Rector said.
“We are hoping it is for the better,” Mr Rector said.
“The biggest thing for us is it will save us from getting called out to nuisance calls,” he said, explaining there are times when someone will burn brush and leave it unattended, then someone driving by calls 911.
“Sometimes they are just minor grass fires but other times they get out of control and take up a lot of resources,” he added.
Mr Aitken said those types of calls make up about eight per cent of their calls and it is frustrating to respond to an unattended fire.
“It (the changes) should take a little pressure off,” he said.
Mr Aitken also welcomes the time restriction for burning.
“While typically there is no wind early in the morning, normally the winds do pick up when the sun comes up so if someone has an early morning fire going there is more of a chance embers will be blown around,” he said.
Montague Fire Chief Danny Thomson said their members are still looking over the new regulations so he didn’t want to comment on what if anything the changes will mean regarding the Montague Fire Brigade’s time and resources.
However, he did say they expect to have more calls this year because of the ongoing clean up of debris from Hurricane Fiona.
“While Fiona has focused the attention of a potential wild-land fire, it was not a factor in the development of this act,” Mr Montigny said, noting it has been in development for the past four years.
