The province is allotting $425,000 in the capital budget over the next two years to help preserve an historical Georgetown landmark.
It has been two and a half years since the province first announced Holy Trinity Anglican Church, built in 1842, would be restored with the intention of working with community groups to utilize the renovated space.
According to a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, work has been ongoing throughout the summer, including dewatering, mould remediation and demolition and removal of basement contents.
The church, which was designated a Provincial Registered Heritage Place in 2009, hasn’t been used on a regular basis since the 1980s when Reverend Robert Tuck became the resident rector. The church is valued for its Gothic Revival architectural elements and for its contribution to the history and streetscape of Georgetown. It once appeared as a navigational aid on an old sailing chart in 1839 when it was being built.
Over time a community group, the Historical Society, took ownership but when that group disbanded the structure became the property of the province.
In 2010 a pitch made to the provincial government of the day to turn the church into a provincial museum was rejected.
The building has been deteriorating ever since.
In 2019 residents in the neighbourhood asked the Town of Three Rivers to either have the building torn down or repaired. That was the catalyst for the province to move towards restoration.
Currently a project manager is being sought to take on the project given its “historical significance.”
