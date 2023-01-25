Catherine Boyles was taught to look for people in need. That’s why she leapt into action upon learning of a man sleeping in a Montague dumpster with a tarp over it in a recent snow storm. She had no vehicle herself so she contacted the RCMP who located the man. He was given a place to sleep for the evening in Charlottetown.
Ms Boyles, who has been a Montague resident since 2018 has noticed growing issues.
“We have homeless people in this little province of ours and the amount of people struggling is growing, that’s the part that really gets me.”
This motivated her and a friend to start preparing bagged lunches, containing a sandwich and snacks, and handing them out in front of St Mary’s Church in Montague on Thursdays.
As she is using her own money to help others Ms Boyles is increasingly frustrated with the government’s lack of action.
In Montague if it wasn’t for the nonprofit food bank and other citizens like her, people would be left without.
There are a number of free community dinners being offered including every Tuesday at Bible Fellowship Church and a once a month lunch at Hillcrest United Church.
In addition, community cupboards have been established in Orwell, Georgetown and St Peter’s.
Still, Ms Boyles is concerned there is no emergency shelter for people struggling in the community, except during extreme weather events.
The lack of action and progress upsets her and she fears the worst.
“It’s going to take people dying in the street before anything happens.”
In order to reduce poverty in PEI the Department of Social Development and Housing crafted a strategy in 2019, which featured a number of initiatives and programs to be completed by 2024.
As part of the strategy, the province is responsible for tracking metrics, such as the number of Islanders experiencing poverty, attachment to employment and the number of Islanders with access to affordable housing.
The onus is also on the province to track which projects and initiatives related to the plan it has started, is working on and has completed.
When asked multiple times to provide that information, the Department of Social Development and Housing didn’t respond to The Graphic.
Karla Bernard is the opposition critic for Social Development and Housing.
“I can’t get answers either. To me, if government is accomplishing goals you would think it would be something they would be thrilled to share, but this suggests to me the work is not being done at all.”
Ms Bernard said there is an overall lack of information being shared by the government.
She said a prime example of the government’s lack of accountability is in its ongoing Senior’s Food Pilot Program running in eastern PEI.
“I’ve been trying to get information on how it’s going, or if it is even still going, because I have no idea,” Ms Bernard said.
The strategy also claims the province looks to meet the federal government’s targets of reducing poverty by 20 per cent by 2020 and 50 per cent by 2030.
Federal census data shows PEI met that goal, dropping its poverty rate from 16.5 per cent in 2015 to 8.7 per cent in 2021, but conditions on the ground don’t necessarily reflect that improvement.
Norma Dingwell, manager of the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Lower Montague, said there are still many people in need.
“It has grown considerably,” Ms Dingwell said.
The food bank used to serve around 60 families a week, now it sees over 100, she said noting there has been a huge increase in the past three months.
“With the price of rent, food, gas, oil, people have to decide if they want to eat, get medicine or pay their rent, it’s not easy.”
She too would love to see the government do more in eastern PEI and for existing supports to become more accessible.
“They say there are supports available all over the internet for struggling people, but if someone doesn’t know how to use the internet or doesn’t have access, the supports can’t help them.”
An example of this is the government’s 211 phone line, which connects Islanders to various types of support services.
“For the longest time, we at the food bank had no idea that the 211 number people can call for support was even available.”
Overall, Ms Dingwell said the government has a long way to go before all the needs of people in eastern PEI are met.
“We could have a couple of soup kitchens here, we could have a couple of homeless shelters, or shelters for abused or struggling people, we need programs that are accessible for everybody.”
Ms Boyles agrees.
“I think it would be really good if we all went to Dennis King and the other politicians and got them five or six tents and let them spend a night out in the cold woods. Maybe if they knew what that’s like we would see some changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.