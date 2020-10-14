The main floor of the Montague Legion on Douses Road is being transformed into a COVID-19 testing site to be used as a drop-in clinic for the winter months.
Legion President Brian Rector said the agreement for a six month lease is good news for the organization and for government.
“There was consensus right away from the members,” Mr Rector said.
Currently the testing site for Kings County is set up in the parking lot of the Montague Medical Centre, but it isn’t a viable in cold weather, a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said.
The department has taken a six month lease on the building with the option of extending it if the need continues after March 2021.
“There are no structural changes required to the building, just some minor renovations including an accessible hands-free entrance, modifications to the existing wooden exit stair treads, a gravel pathway back to the parking lot to allow for one-way client travel. A doorway that normally isn’t used will be reinstated to provide an alternate “clean entrance to the main floor,” the spokesperson said.
Mr Rector said the income will help the Legion stay on good financial footing.
“It was a no-go zone here for so long,” he said, noting groups renting the space have been nonexistent since mid March when PEI went into COVID lockdown.
Legion member Maxine Evans agrees.
“To keep the Legion going we need funds,” she said. “The bills are still there whether the doors are open or closed.”
The clinic will not interfere with the downstairs operation of the bar and games room which re-opened earlier this summer.
Legion administration will have a separate entrance. However, the foot clinic provided there will be moved to Hillcrest United Church for the duration.
It is expected the testing clinic will be up and running within the next two weeks.
