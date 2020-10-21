By Charlotte MacAulay
The King government is setting an ambitious goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions a full 10 years ahead of federal expectations.
To achieve the goal, Energy Minister Steven Myers says the plan will require a major transition to public and electric transportation, expanded sustainable energy investments and ensuring public buildings are constructed to a higher standard.
The framework for the Net Zero by 2040 plan was released Tuesday in Georgetown. The 20- plus page document outlines a 20 year vision built on incremental goals. The plan is not that the Island will be completely carbon free, but the goal can be achieved by reducing the amount of green house gas (GHG) released into the atmosphere and offsetting the remaining emissions produced by removing carbon.
Mr Myers said the goal requires input from all Islanders.
“We look at PEI as a leader and we look at ourselves as a nimble province,” Mr Myers said.
With the website, princeedwardisland.ca/netzero and public consultations accompanying the release, Mr Myers said the plan is to include all Islanders, individuals, businesses, organizations and communities.
“It is a framework document, a vision of where we are going, and we are looking for help with the how - creating those actionable items that will take us there.”
The plan was nine months in the making with input from several government departments.
From vehicles to heating homes and workplaces to individuals and businesses - all can contribute to GHG emissions, according to Mr Myers.
Coming in at 48 per cent, transportation is the largest carbon emitter on PEI.
“We have to look at our options for creating Island-wide public transit which is something we are working on,” Mr Myers said.
The province is also working towards converting its own fleet to electric. Seven electric vehicles are currently in use.
“Over time we expect the number of (electric) vehicles to increase on car lots and more and more Islanders will buy them. We will also have to have some incentive programs to help Islanders make that choice easier,” he said.
“We have to start being leaders and have a full plan on how we are going to refit our buildings, electrify our fleets and all the things we are going to be asking Islanders to do.”
Municipalities will play a key role.
“(Municipalities) own a lot of buildings and fleets on PEI so we have to look to them as partners and ways we can help them do what we will be doing as a provincial government,” he added.
“By the end of 2030 we want to have a fully renewable (electrical) grid,” Mr Myers said.
It is an entirely attainable goal, he said.
Currently wind energy on PEI generates 26 per cent for the grid with wind farms in North Cape and Eastern Kings.
“There are other entities besides the government that have expressed interest in being involved in a wind farm or building their own wind farm. We also had interest for different solar operations.”
The grid could also store energy produced off-Island.
“The federal government is talking about the Atlantic Loop,” Mr Myers said. The Atlantic Loop (connecting surplus clean power to regions transitioning away from coal) was mentioned last month in the Speech from the Throne.
He pointed to an example of a percentage of hydro power from Quebec being added to PEI’s grid as a form of renewable energy. obtained through the loop.
Educational institutes will have a role.
“Once the actionable items get created I think you will see a lot of links pulled back to all of our educational institutes on PEI, particularly post secondary institutes, but to what degree is yet to be determined
Getting to net zero in 20 years won’t be a cheap endeavour, Mr Myers said.
The federal government, which has its own plan for the country to reach net zero by 2050, has indicated new money will be flowing towards green infrastructure.
“We are confident we are on the page they expect us to be on and we are going to present this full document to the federal government through several departments and ask them to look where there are funding opportunities to help us along the way,” Mr Myers said.
One crucial element is that future governments understand the importance of continuing on this path, he said.
“I think it is important as we tackle what tomorrow looks like that we have to have a long-term plan,” he said.
