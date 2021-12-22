PEI’s Department of Transportation would not confirm it but eastern PEI could see another roundabout.
The location in question is the five-way intersection at Union Road, Greenfield and Sparrows Roads which all intersect with Queens Road.
The department says any talk of specific configurations is premature although they have been meeting with area residents.
However, area resident Pat Uptegrove spoke about the dangers of the intersection to Three Rivers Council on December 13.
Ms Uptegrove also took her concerns to the province where she said she was told a roundabout could be started there in the summer of 2022.
Apparently there is one last piece of land to secure and if it can’t be acquired by spring, a temporary fix would be to turn the end of Greenfield Road southward, so it meets Queens Road further to the west.
“The department will have a public meeting once it is able to provide more information on the construction,” says April Gallant, department spokesperson.
The intersection was raised by local MLA Steven Myers in the provincial legislature in 2013, when he was Leader of the Opposition, asking if it would be addressed in that year’s capital budget.
“With all the roads coming together there, you really have to be sharp because everybody is moving really fast,” Mr Myers said at the time.
Ms Uptegrove told council she raised the issue with Mr Myers at the time and nothing has happened since then.
She said the community is growing, with many elderly people and children, while traffic in the area includes Amish people on horse and buggies, tractors and transport trucks.
“The residents agree we are in constant danger. We are asking for a safe place to live,” she said, adding she feels the speed limit is too high.
The town was asked to submit its priorities for spring construction to the department last week. Both Ms Uptegrove and local councillor Hannah Dawson-Murphy asked councillors to put the intersection high on their lists.
Councillor Jane King said it is a bad intersection and always has been.
Councillor Larry Creed said he travels the road every day and it is a “death trap” at times.
