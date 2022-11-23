Minister of Social Development and Housing, Hon Matthew MacKay recently introduced a bill to reduce next year’s allowable rent increase to zero per cent. This comes more than a month after the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) announced record high allowable rent increases for 2023 of 10.8 per cent on units with oil heating included in the lease and 5.2 per cent on all other units.

PEI Fight for Affordable Housing applauds this unprecedented emergency action, however, if government is truly committed to protecting tenants, creating affordable housing, and ending housing insecurity, more significant legislative changes and intergovernmental actions are required.

