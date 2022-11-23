Minister of Social Development and Housing, Hon Matthew MacKay recently introduced a bill to reduce next year’s allowable rent increase to zero per cent. This comes more than a month after the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) announced record high allowable rent increases for 2023 of 10.8 per cent on units with oil heating included in the lease and 5.2 per cent on all other units.
PEI Fight for Affordable Housing applauds this unprecedented emergency action, however, if government is truly committed to protecting tenants, creating affordable housing, and ending housing insecurity, more significant legislative changes and intergovernmental actions are required.
Although the annual allowable rent increase has been set to zero for the upcoming year, PEI Fight for Affordable Housing continues to receive phone calls from tenants who are experiencing rent increases, some far beyond the original 10.8 per cent 2023 cap introduced by IRAC. While some landlords are increasing rents illegally, others are still able to implement astronomically large increases through IRAC. Under the current Rental of Residential Property Act, landlords can request a rent increase above the allowable amount by submitting a request to IRAC which is legislated to ensure all the landlord’s operating costs, financial costs and a guaranteed profit are passed onto the tenant’s rent. Tenants see that this regime is unjust as it requires them to carry the entire cost of inflation while the landlord carries none and has resulted in tenants across PEI seeing rent increases in excess of 30 per cent, and sometimes much higher.
It is unjust that tenants carry the entire burden of landlords’ risky investments and the entire cost of inflation and yet gain no assets or benefits. PEI Fight for Affordable Housing believes requests for rent increases must factor in the tenant’s ability to pay and should not arbitrarily guarantee the landlord a return on investment. Homeowners across PEI are not guaranteed incomes to cover their mortgage payments and investors are not subsidized by third parties or governments when mutual funds dip. Investments, by definition, include risk of loss. If the government of PEI is serious about addressing housing insecurity and the need for affordable housing, they must legislatively implement caps on rental increases without loopholes, for both the annual allowable rent increase announced by IRAC, but also for applications for approval of rent increases exceeding the allowable amount.
PEI Fight for Affordable Housing also has concerns about Minister MacKay’s comments regarding support for landlords following his announcement. Under no circumstances does PEI Fight for Affordable Housing support subsidizing landlords in PEI, especially when landlords are still able to find ways to increase tenant’s rent, as outlined above. Taxpayer dollars should not go to property owners who own valuable assets while homelessness is increasing in the province and the affordable housing stock is dangerously low. These funds should be redirected into building public and co-op housing with rent geared to income. Affordable housing is housing that costs no more than 30 per cent of a tenant’s household income.
According to the 2021 Census, 31 per cent of all dwellings in PEI are rented, and it is time government give proper protections and security to those who rent. The government on PEI will soon be discussing the upcoming Residential Tenancy Act, and PEI Fight for Affordable Housing hopes to see caps on annual allowable rent increases, including those above the guidelines due to renovations or necessary repairs. Additionally, PEI Fight for Affordable Housing hopes to see the creation of a provincial rental registry, and legislation to protect tenants’ “right to maintain occupancy,” keeping tenants within their units or giving them the right to return after any required disruptions due to renovations, repairs or building changes.
