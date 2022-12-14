twitter stock

PEI political parties and government departments are quietly mulling over whether to continue using Twitter, the social media platform that has endured several controversies following Elon Musk’s recent purchase.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, purchased Twitter in a blockbuster $44 billion transaction several weeks ago. Since then, the social media platform has been at the centre of events including the reinstatement of banned accounts from figures like former US President Donald Trump, and the reported rise in hate speech.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.