PEI political parties and government departments are quietly mulling over whether to continue using Twitter, the social media platform that has endured several controversies following Elon Musk’s recent purchase.
Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, purchased Twitter in a blockbuster $44 billion transaction several weeks ago. Since then, the social media platform has been at the centre of events including the reinstatement of banned accounts from figures like former US President Donald Trump, and the reported rise in hate speech.
Another controversy involved Mr Musk’s botched attempt to force verified and authenticated accounts (such as governments, companies, celebrities and so on) to pay a monthly fee of $7.99 to maintain their verification status. (Such accounts always had the ability to set up a business account and buy ads on the site).
All of this was enough for some advertisers to drop out of using the service. And it’s pushed the provincial government, which has an official Twitter account, to ask questions to the social media giant - questions that have yet to be answered.
“We have reached out to the Government Relations liaison with Twitter Canada for additional information and to have questions answered,” said Nicole Yeba, communications officer for the PEI Executive Council Office, on November 18. “To date, no response has been received.”
(Ms Yeba confirmed to the Graphic again on December 2 that Twitter has yet to respond)
Ms Yeba said there are no plans for the province to pay to keep their verified account, and the same goes for the various cabinet ministers with verified Twitter accounts.
A final decision on continued use of Twitter will depend on the company’s response, she said.
The Green Party of PEI’s president, Susan Hartley, said party members are concerned about the direction Twitter seems to be going, and plan to seek “alternatives” to incorporate into the party’s social media presence.
“Provincial council members are, in general, not comfortable with the changes in Twitter and have asked the communication team to consider and evaluate the larger issue of social media, and the more specific issue of Twitter and its use in our communications strategy.”
Ms Hartley said the party won’t pay Twitter for account verification.
Tourism PEI has, in the past, purchased advertising on the platform, but a department spokesperson said that “due to the unpredictable nature of this media channel, there are no current plans to advertise on this platform.”
The spokesperson pointed out that Twitter was never a big part of tourism’s advertising budget.
“Our campaigns tend to focus on platforms such as television, (billboards), digital ads via targeted sites (like Trip Advisor and Expedia) social ads on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Google ads … and smaller buys in print and radio.”
Don Desserud, political science professor for the University of Prince Edward Island, said if Twitter ends up being categorized as a platform for extremist views, it would create a problem for political parties and government institutions if they remain on the platform.
“If (Twitter) gets branded with a particular ideology or mindset, this could affect people’s perception of the party,” he said. “I’m not talking about simply being somewhat conservative or non-progressive, but extremist.”
Mr Desserud adds: “If it is seen as neutral, albeit with some extreme views showing up now and then, then government will want to keep using it as a communications tool.”
He said his view is there’s very little at stake if political parties abandoned Twitter, “as there are lots of other platforms they could use.”
Cabinet ministers contacted by The Graphic had little comment about Twitter or their continued use of it.
“I’ll be honest, I don’t really use Twitter much, if at all really, so I don’t know much about it,” said Transportation Minister Cory Deagle, MLA for Montague-Kilmuir. Mr Deagle’s most recent tweet was May 14, 2021.
Education minister Natalie Jameson, MLA for Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, and a far more active member of Twitter, said she didn’t want to weigh in on the debate over Twitter’s ownership, but doesn’t expect to change how she uses it.
“I don’t use Twitter very much outside of communicating some key messages, and I don’t imagine my usage changing,” she said.
The minister didn’t answer questions about whether she had concerns about the rise in extreme content on the platform.
The Graphic attempted to contact Twitter via both email and tweet, but received no response.
