The Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture received $25,000 for the use of a local golf resort for two Canadian Tour events in late August and early September.
According to documents obtained by The Graphic through a Freedom of Information request, the MacKenzie Tour paid that sum in a facility rental agreement for exclusive use of Dundarave and Brudenell River courses, as well as the Rodd Resort.
The money is payable within 30 days of the event. The Brudenell River Classic wrapped up on Thursday.
The province did not immediately respond to a question about how the money would be spent.
Callum Davison of Duncan, British Columbia won the Brudenell River Classic on Thursday in spite of pouring rain from Hurricane Ida. He shot a final-round 69 for a score of 15-under, edging out Noah Steele of Kingston, Ontario by one stroke. Grounds crew members had to use squeegees on the last few greens to remove puddles.
Meanwhile, the Prince Edward Island Open at Dundarave was decided in a playoff.
Michael Blair of Ancaster, Ontario edged Maxwell Sear of Victoria, BC after both finished the 72 holes at 9-under.
