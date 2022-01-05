Pictured is the wind farm in East Point. Communities Minister Jamie Fox has suggested a potential wind farm in Three Rivers to be owned by the municipality to help ensure financial sustainability. Council will vote at its January meeting whether to go ahead with a feasibility study.
With provincial equalization payments to Three Rivers running out on March 31, 2022, Communities Minister Jamie Fox came up with an idea to ensure the town remains financially sustainable.
His suggestion of a new wind farm in Three Rivers, to be owned by the town with the power sold to Maritime Electric, is now working through the council process.
The province has offered a feasibility study to determine specifics such as the best location, which could be undertaken in the spring.
The idea was first discussed in meetings between Min Fox, Mayor Ed MacAulay, Energy Minister Steven Myers and Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle. The mayor reported those talks to council at its December 13 meeting, without going into detail.
Without such a project, a major increase in property taxes could be required. CAO Jill Walsh told council the province does not want to see that happen.
She said wind farms no longer need to be near a cliff, with wind speeds as low as 8 km/h being sufficient. But it would take an estimated three years after a feasibility study to start realizing revenue.
“The province is strongly interested in seeing Three Rivers work toward sustainability and may consider some further support while a revenue plan is developed.”
The Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action said it is willing to work with municipalities on such matters.
"As we work toward expanding our wind development outside of the PEI Energy Corporation, municipalities and other public entities would be high on our priority list to work with through their planning process," a statement from the department read.
Ms Walsh said a hypothetical $20 million project could create three windmills and generate $4.5 to $6 million yearly.
Councillor Cameron MacLean said he had his doubts about that, and felt a solar farm would be more cost effective.
Councillor Alan Munro said if the province is paying for the feasibility study, it should go ahead and questions can be asked once more information is available.
The City of Summerside has a similar setup, except it also has its own power utility, whereas Three Rivers would be dealing with Maritime Electric.
