Beach Road

Upgrades to Beach Road recently completed by the province came with a price tag of approximately $100,000. Charlotte MacAulay photo

It has been several years since Beach Road has been more than passable, but work the province has done on the access to Beach Point Lighthouse was completed in late December.

“They came through with a very good road and we are very pleased with it,” George MacLeod, one of several residents in the area who has been lobbying for the fix said.

