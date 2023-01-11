It has been several years since Beach Road has been more than passable, but work the province has done on the access to Beach Point Lighthouse was completed in late December.
“They came through with a very good road and we are very pleased with it,” George MacLeod, one of several residents in the area who has been lobbying for the fix said.
“It has been quite a roller coaster, but when they decided to do it they came through.”
According to a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation, officials with both the Department of Environment and Transportation met with residents in September and eventually came to a consensus.
The province owns the land that is managed by Forest Fish and Wildlife as an environmentally sensitive area due to the presence of a salt marsh and sand dunes.
Mr MacLeod explained how the high tides would come in and constantly further compromise the road that has been in existence for decades and used for various purposes over the years.
The transportation department received approval for a buffer zone activity permit on December 8 to repair and improve the right of way and parking lot.
The work consisted of building up the road with shale and gravel and came at a cost of approximately $120,000.
Mr MacLeod said it has been built up about two feet and high tides should no longer affect it.
“The best beach now is out that way so I expect next summer it will be widely used,” he said noting the beach around the area has changed overtime with the white sand now accumulating on the west side.
But there is another reason why residents wanted the road fixed. It also provides access to the Beach Point Lighthouse, an historic piece of infrastructure that sits precariously on the edge of the channel.
“We really feel if we don’t get rock around our lighthouse we are going to lose it,” Mr MacLeod said.
“We were looking to get the road over to the lighthouse and have a parking area there,” he added.
There were minor repairs to the lighthouse after Fiona.
“Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) Marine Civil Infrastructure (MCI) crew from Charlottetown have repaired the damage to the exterior cladding of the Beach Point range light structure. The shingles on a portion of one face of the light tower were also replaced,” a spokesperson from DFO said.
A recent evaluation of the condition of the stone in front of the structure also took place.
“Since the structure withstood the impact of Hurricane Fiona with only minor non-structural damage, there are no plans at this time to increase shoreline protection,’ the spokesperson said adding, “Shoreline sites are continuously evaluated and if conditions change, appropriate action will be taken.”
