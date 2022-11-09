Derrick Jesse

Jesse Baglole and Derrick Dunn with CP Construction Services work at removing the old shingles and pulling nails from the exterior of Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Georgetown. The Charlottetown-based company was awarded the tender for phase 1 of restoring the historical Kings County Capital landmark. Charlotte MacAulay photo

The province has awarded an $870,000 tender to a Charlottetown company, CP Construction Services, to complete phase one of the restoration of an historic Georgetown landmark.

It has been more than three years since it was announced Holy Trinity Anglican Church, built in 1842, would be restored with the intention of working with community groups to utilize the renovated space.

Church

The removal of old shingles has begun at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Georgetown. It is the first step in refinishing the exterior of the historical property owned by the province. Charlotte MacAulay photo

