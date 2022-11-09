The removal of old shingles has begun at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Georgetown. It is the first step in refinishing the exterior of the historical property owned by the province. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Jesse Baglole and Derrick Dunn with CP Construction Services work at removing the old shingles and pulling nails from the exterior of Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Georgetown. The Charlottetown-based company was awarded the tender for phase 1 of restoring the historical Kings County Capital landmark. Charlotte MacAulay photo
The province has awarded an $870,000 tender to a Charlottetown company, CP Construction Services, to complete phase one of the restoration of an historic Georgetown landmark.
It has been more than three years since it was announced Holy Trinity Anglican Church, built in 1842, would be restored with the intention of working with community groups to utilize the renovated space.
According to a spokesperson from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure phase one includes work on the exterior as well as repairs to “any underlying structural/safety issues” that could come up during the removal of siding and shingles.
In a restoration plan report done in May the exterior of the building is described as having multiple layers of cedar shingles.
The recommendation from the report includes removing two layers of existing shingles, some of which are in much disrepair, around the entire exterior of the building and replacing them with the same or a pre-finished shingle product that would look the same.
Repairs to windows, doors, and exterior heritage features are also part of this phase.
Once the exterior is complete, the interior walls and insulation will be removed and replaced with more energy efficient materials.
The church, which was designated a Provincial Registered Heritage Place in 2009, hasn’t been used on a regular basis since the 1980s when Reverend Robert Tuck (1927-2015) became the resident rector.
However, in recent years there has been interest in having it as a venue for community activities following restoration.
“The full restoration/renovation of the building is intended to be completed so it stands out as an example of an important historical, cultural and architectural building within the community that will provide a venue for community initiatives into the future,” the spokesperson added.
